His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Finance, and President of the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), met with Nicolas Namias, Chairman of the Management Board and CEO of BPCE, one of France’s leading banking groups. The meeting highlighted the UAE’s growing role as a global financial hub connecting international innovation, investment and enterprise. Discussions focused on the continued development of the UAE’s financial ecosystem and its ability to provide leading institutions with a platform for growth and access to opportunities across some of the world’s most dynamic markets. The meeting also explored opportunities to deepen cooperation in banking, investment and financial services amid shifts in the global financial industry. Discussions underscored Dubai’s ability to anticipate and respond to emerging trends, supported by its advanced regulatory framework, world-class infrastructure and business-friendly environment, which have strengthened its position as one of the world’s leading financial centres. His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed highlighted Dubai’s continued efforts to expand its financial services sector and attract leading global financial institutions, in line with the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33, which aims to position Dubai among the world’s top four global financial hubs. Groupe BPCE is France’s second-largest banking group, providing services across retail banking, corporate and investment banking, asset and wealth management, insurance and specialised financial services. The Group serves 36 million customers, employs around 110,000 people and has a presence in more than 50 countries. In 2025, Groupe BPCE recorded net banking income of €25.7 billion, up 10% year on year. Its global businesses, Natixis Corporate & Investment Banking (Natixis CIB) and Natixis Investment Managers (Natixis IM), have based their regional operations in the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC). The meeting was attended by His Excellency Mohamed bin Hadi Al Hussaini, Minister of State for Financial Affairs; His Excellency Helal Saeed Almarri, Director General of Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism; His Excellency Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Managing Director and CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA); and His Excellency Essa Kazim, Governor of Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC).