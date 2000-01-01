His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, congratulated the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai on winning the ‘Dubai-it Award’ for Institutions in the Field of Government. The award recognises RTA’s tangible results in accelerating services, improving operational efficiency, and enhancing customer experience across the roads and transport sectors, as well as its adoption of the ‘Dubai-it’ philosophy as an institutional culture and work approach. His Highness stated: “We announced the Dubai-it Award to celebrate Dubai’s philosophy of work, brought to life by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai. Dubai-it means achieving something extraordinary with excellence in record time.” His Highness added: “Today, RTA receives the award for Institutions in the Field of Government. It delivers major roads, bridges and tunnels at 2x global benchmarks for speed and efficiency without compromising quality. Metro punctuality stands at 99.7% as the network continues to expand with more stations. Autonomous mobility and high-quality cycling routes advance at pace. Anticipating the city’s needs. Enabling Dubai’s next phase of growth. This is how RTA does Dubai-it. Congratulations to the team.” The Roads and Transport Authority won the award for adopting the ‘Dubai-it’ philosophy as an institutional culture and work approach based on delivering exceptional projects in record time and achieving tangible, high-quality results that reinforce Dubai's status as a global benchmark in mobility, infrastructure, and government services. The Authority embodied the Dubai-it philosophy by executing major road, bridge, and tunnel projects at double the global speed and efficiency rates, including iconic projects such as the Infinity Bridge. It maintained the highest average pace of delivery across bridges, tunnels and infrastructure projects, equivalent to double the global completion speed, at a cost below the global average, while ensuring superior quality. The Authority achieved a Dubai Metro punctuality rate of 99.7%, alongside the continuous expansion of the metro network and station upgrades. It developed systems to monitor and address road feedback in under 24 hours and accelerated dozens of driver and vehicle-related services, making them among the fastest globally. Future mobility ecosystem Furthermore, RTA executed a series of road projects and over 250 traffic improvements that contributed to cutting travel times by up to 60%. It developed and operated AI-powered autonomous taxis to support the future of mobility in Dubai, developed the Air Taxi Station in Dubai to add a new mode to the city's future mobility ecosystem, and expanded and improved cycle tracks with high quality and in record time. Additionally, RTA implemented 117 quick-win improvements within two years and succeeded in providing 82 services without any waiting time, reflecting its focus on reducing completion times and responding faster to the needs of transport network users. These accomplishments reflect Dubai’s philosophy of work, ‘Dubai-it’: achieving something extraordinary with excellence in record time. His Excellency Mohammad Abdullah Al Gergawi, Chairman of the Executive Office of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, said: “The Dubai-it Award received hundreds of nominations reflecting great diversity in initiatives, projects, and achievements that embody Dubai’s work philosophy. They demonstrate the ability of individuals and institutions to turn ambitions into tangible results. RTA's approach clearly reflected this philosophy on the ground by combining quality, speed, and continuity, turning challenges into opportunities for development and service improvement.” He said: “RTA’s recognition with the Dubai-it Award for Institutions in the Field of Government highlights an institutional model built on sustained achievement, rapid responsiveness, precision in execution, and tangible impact on society. It embodies Dubai-it: achieving something extraordinary with excellence in record time, creating lasting impact that strengthens Dubai’s competitiveness and quality of life.” His Excellency added: “The award sheds light on the Authority's efforts in converting feedback into measurable improvements, its commitment to innovation to simplify procedures and advance services, and its implementation of continuous improvements to boost efficiency and elevate the customer experience in Dubai.” Inspirational initiative His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, launched the Dubai-it initiative to advance the philosophy of work behind Dubai’s transformation: bold ambition, excellent execution, and the determination to make the extraordinary happen. The initiative aims to embed this philosophy across institutions and companies, making it a shared culture and an enduring way of working. To see beyond what exists. To act with speed and the highest standards. To create lasting value for the city and its people, with every achievement opening the way for the next. Under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Dubai-it Award was launched to honour the individuals, projects, companies, and institutions that bring this philosophy to life. An annual recognition of bold ambition, excellence in execution, and lasting impact. By celebrating those who turn possibility into achievement, the award sets the pace for Dubai’s future development goals.