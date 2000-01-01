The UAE Cabinet, chaired by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has approved the Federal General Budget Plan for 2027–2029, with a total outlay of AED 292.5 billion. The Cabinet also approved the Federal General Budget Plan for fiscal year 2027, totalling AED90.1 billion, as part of the 2027–2029 budget plan. The approvals abide by the latest provisions and measures pertaining to the Ministry of Finance as per the Federal Decree-Law No. (26) of 2019 on Public Finance in its amended form, as well as related resolutions and recommendations. The 2027–2029 Federal General Budget cycle aims to advance fiscal sustainability and resilience for a more prosperous future, achieve global leadership in government financial performance, and consolidate the UAE’s international standing through effective and influential partnerships. The draft Federal General Budget also aims to enable federal entities to utilise their approved allocations and implement their objectives and programmes in line with the 2027–2029 strategic plan. It seeks to deliver the best possible outcomes across economic, social, environmental and service-related areas while advancing the UAE’s global competitiveness. Ensuring sustainable impact His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance of the UAE, said the 2027–2029 Federal General Budget Plan and the Federal General Budget for fiscal year 2027 should be measured not simply by the scale of their financial resources, but by the quality and scale of the sustainable impact they deliver across society. His Highness noted that the central objective of the new three-year spending plan is to enhance the efficiency of government tools and accelerate development initiatives and projects that deliver the highest standards of quality of life for citizens and residents. “The allocations for social development, particularly education and healthcare, reflect the wise leadership’s commitment to sustained investment in people. They will ensure the delivery of efficient, proactive government services that promote social cohesion while advancing the UAE’s competitiveness and the objectives of the ‘We the UAE 2031’ vision,” Sheikh Maktoum said. He added that the budget plan places particular emphasis on harnessing artificial intelligence and financial data analytics, while simplifying requirements to ensure the resilience of the national economy amid global economic shifts. “We are not spending simply to meet the needs of today. We are investing in a proactive government services ecosystem that exceeds expectations and reinforces the UAE’s global leadership,” His Highness added. Sheikh Maktoum stressed that the UAE’s financial model rests on a careful balance between driving economic growth, funding strategic projects and maintaining the highest standards of fiscal discipline, while updating tax and development-related legislation. This approach, he said, contributes to greater economic stability and enhances the UAE’s competitiveness on the international stage. Agile and future-ready Meanwhile, His Excellency Mohamed bin Hadi Al Hussaini, Minister of State for Financial Affairs, said the 2027–2029 Federal General Budget Plan and the 2027 budget reflect a significant shift in the management of public resources to ensure greater agility and a more strategic approach to directing expenditure over the medium term. “In preparing this financial plan, in coordination with all federal entities and following the directives of the UAE General Budget Committee, we focused on empowering federal ministries and institutions and equipping them with the tools and solutions needed to achieve their operational and strategic objectives in line with the highest standards of governance and future readiness. This will ensure the optimal use of federal resources while advancing the UAE’s fiscal sustainability,” Al Hussaini added. 2027 budget allocations by sector The Federal General Budget for fiscal year 2027 is distributed across a number of key sectors, with allocations designed to enhance quality of life for all members of society. The Social Development and Pensions Sector has been allocated AED34.6 billion, representing 38.4% of the total budget. This includes allocations equivalent to 18.8% of the total budget for public and university education programmes, 6.7% for healthcare, 6.4% for pensions, 4.4% for social affairs and 2.1% for public services. A further AED29.1 billion, or 32.3% of the total budget, has been allocated to the Government Affairs Sector, while AED17.8 billion, representing 19.7% of the overall budget, has been earmarked for Federal Expenses. The Financial Investments Sector will receive AED5.6 billion, equivalent to 6.2% of the budget, while AED3 billion, or 3.4% of the budget, has been allocated to the Infrastructure and Economic Sector. The Federal Government’s new strategic planning cycle places digital transformation at its core, with the UAE leading regionally and globally in the adoption of advanced technologies and the use of artificial intelligence across government and economic activities, and planning and financial analysis. The planning cycle also aims to drive greater financial efficiency across the Federal Government and position the federal budget as a strategic tool for future readiness, supporting sustainable growth and taking government services to unprecedented levels. A model for balanced development The distribution of expenditure across key sectors underscores the UAE’s commitment to a balanced development model that safeguards both economic and social stability. The UAE seeks to build a diversified and resilient economy capable of adapting to global shifts while investing in people as the fundamental pillar of development. The new budget cycle therefore prioritises the allocation of resources to sectors with a direct impact on people’s lives, including healthcare, education, infrastructure, and social services. This approach will further enhance the UAE’s competitiveness and consolidate its position as one of the most stable and growing economies both regionally and globally.