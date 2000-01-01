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Learning how to start a business in Dubai begins with your intended activity and customers. Consumer websites such as Winna can provide examples of how brands present an offer online, but a website is not evidence of authorisation to operate in Dubai. Define your own business, then compare setup options, approvals and costs before committing to a formation package.
Define the business and its activity
Write a short description of what you will sell, to whom and how you will deliver it. Check which licensed activity matches the work. Do not assume a general description covers every service you want to offer.
Some activities require additional approvals. Establish those requirements before signing a lease or advertising a launch date.
Compare mainland and free-zone options
Dubai’s official company setup comparison is a useful starting point for examining the available routes.
Compare permitted activities, intended markets, premises, ownership structure and visa needs. A low advertised setup price is not enough to determine whether a route suits your business.
Ask the relevant licensing authority to confirm your specific activity and operating model. Avoid treating advice about a different company as a universal rule.
Prepare the application and the budget
Confirm the required trade-name process, legal structure, documents, approvals and premises arrangements with the authority. Requirements depend on the setup route and activity.
Request an itemised quotation covering formation, licence, office arrangements where needed, visas, renewals and any professional fees. Add working capital for ordinary expenses before revenue starts.
Keep personal living costs separate from company cash. A formation package does not guarantee customers or a particular monthly income.
Plan the steps after licensing
Prepare for banking checks, bookkeeping, contracts and applicable tax obligations. A licence is part of the setup, not the whole operating system.
Use Dubai’s official information on business setup and administration to identify the next relevant requirements.
Keep copies of approvals and record renewal dates. Check that your payment and invoicing arrangements match the licensed business.
Make the first month manageable
Choose a small set of launch priorities: a clear offer, a way for customers to contact you, a written sales process and a cash forecast. Test demand before adding expensive commitments.
Review actual costs and customer feedback regularly. The most useful plan is one you can update as the business starts operating.
Frequently asked questions
Can foreigners start a business in Dubai?
Options exist, but the structure and activity requirements must be checked for the specific business.
How much does setup cost?
There is no universal figure. Compare itemised formation and ongoing costs.
Is mainland always better than a free zone?
No. The right route depends on activity, market access and operating needs.
Do I need an office?
Premises requirements vary. Confirm the conditions for your chosen route.
How long does licensing take?
It depends on approvals and document completeness. Obtain an estimate from the relevant authority.
Does licensing guarantee a bank account?
No. Banking involves separate checks and requirements.
Which business is most profitable?
Profitability depends on demand, execution and costs; no activity guarantees a return.
What should I do first?
Define the activity and customers, then verify the appropriate licensing route.