His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai, witnessed the signing of an agreement between the Mohammed bin Rashid Center for Leadership Development (MBRCLD), Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) and Emirates NBD Group to launch the second cohort of the Dubai Financial Experts Program. The programme aims to develop the next generation of Emirati leaders who will spearhead innovation in financial institutions across Dubai, the UAE and the world. The signing took place during the Mohammed bin Rashid Leadership Forum, the premier annual event dedicated to management and leadership, organised by MBRCLD. The Forum brought together around 1,000 senior figures from Dubai's government and private sectors to discuss the future of management and leadership, advance best practices in both fields, and support the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to reinforce Dubai's global standing as a hub for excellence and innovation. Leading the Future of the Financial Sector His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum said that the Dubai Financial Experts Program translates the vision and directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, into action by developing Emirati talent capable of leading the future of the financial sector and reinforcing Dubai's position as a leading global financial hub, in line with the objectives of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33. His Highness affirmed that the programme reflects Dubai’s ongoing commitment to cultivating a new generation of Emirati financial experts equipped with specialised knowledge, practical experience and the ability to navigate the evolving dynamics of the financial sector, drive its development and enhance its competitiveness. The agreement was signed by His Excellency Saeed Al Eter, Director General of The Executive Office of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum; His Excellency Essa Kazim, Governor of Dubai International Financial Centre; and Hesham Abdulla Al Qassim, Vice Chairman and Managing Director of Emirates NBD Group. Rapid Transformations His Excellency Essa Kazim said: "The global financial sector is undergoing rapid transformations that are reshaping the future of financial services and creating new requirements for professionals and leaders working in the sector. Against this backdrop, the Dubai Financial Experts Program plays an important role in preparing a generation of specialised Emirati talent capable of understanding and leading these transformations, thereby enhancing Dubai's competitiveness and reinforcing its position as a leading global financial hub." He added: "With its international financial institutions and companies specialising in FinTech and innovation, DIFC provides an integrated ecosystem that connects participants with international expertise and best practices, while deepening their understanding of the challenges and opportunities shaping the sector's future. Through this partnership, we look forward to enabling Emirati talent to gain practical experience and advanced knowledge that will empower them to drive the development of financial services, innovate new solutions and assume influential leadership roles in financial institutions within the UAE and abroad." Hesham Abdulla Al Qassim said: "We are proud to collaborate with the Mohammed bin Rashid Center for Leadership Development and Dubai International Financial Centre to empower Emirati talent to lead the future of the banking and financial sectors at the regional and global levels. Our strategic partnership to launch the second cohort of the Dubai Financial Experts Program reaffirms our firm commitment to developing the next generation of Emirati leaders in the financial sector." He added: "Through this programme, we provide specialised young Emirati professionals with a platform that combines executive education, mentoring and guidance, and opportunities to learn from leading international expertise and experiences. Emirates NBD also reaffirms its continued commitment to investing in the next generation of Emirati talent who will help shape the future of financial services, in line with the objectives of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33." 20 Participants in Second Cohort The programme targets 20 Emirati professionals aged between 25 and 35, with five to ten years of professional experience, including experience in the financial sector, and strong academic qualifications. Candidates must be team leaders or strategic project managers who demonstrate leadership qualities and the drive to succeed. Participants will be selected following a comprehensive assessment of their leadership and financial competencies. Spanning six months, the programme offers an integrated experience combining world-class executive education, practical application and direct engagement with leading innovators and executives. It aims to develop specialised knowledge, foster an entrepreneurial mindset and strengthen the leadership capabilities required to succeed in the financial services sector. Specialised Courses and Global Expertise The Dubai Financial Experts Program includes a range of integrated courses and learning experiences focused on leadership, innovation and the future of financial services. It aims to offer specialised courses in collaboration with leading international institutions and academies in the financial sector and monetary policy, enabling participants to deepen their knowledge and understanding of the transformations shaping the sector's future. The educational content focuses on investment, finance, risk management, financial regulation, institutional innovation and the future of banking, alongside key trends influencing the financial sector, including AI, blockchain, financial technology and cryptocurrencies. The programme also includes a specialised media course designed to develop participants' media communication skills, enabling them to craft impactful messages and engage confidently and professionally across various platforms and with diverse audiences. Knowledge Visits and International Journey The programme includes knowledge visits to leading financial technology and cryptocurrency companies, providing participants with opportunities to explore their latest solutions, technologies and business models. These visits will deepen their understanding of the opportunities and challenges associated with digital transformation in the financial sector. It also includes an international journey that will enable participants to explore best practices in the financial sector, learn from the experiences of leading global institutions and companies, and engage with experts and leaders in financial services, technology and innovation. This will strengthen their ability to apply the knowledge and expertise gained to the development of their organisations. Leadership Mentoring and Professional Immersion The programme provides mentoring and guidance from experts and specialised leaders in investment, finance and risk management, who will offer practical support to participants throughout their training journey. This will help them develop their professional and leadership capabilities and apply their knowledge in practice.