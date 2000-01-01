Medicine Made for You: A Simple Guide to Precision Health in the UAE Think about the last time you saw a doctor. You described your symptoms, maybe had a test or two, and left with a prescription. Chances are, thousands of other people with the same symptoms got the exact same medicine at the exact same dose. For many conditions, that works fine. But people are different. The same medicine can work brilliantly for one person and do very little for another. That’s where precision medicine comes in. It’s a way of giving care that fits the person, not just the illness, and the UAE is moving faster on it than many countries. 1. What Precision Medicine Actually Means The basic idea is simple. Instead of treating everyone with a certain condition the same way, doctors look at what makes you different: your genes, your lifestyle, your environment and your medical history. With that information, they can choose treatments that are more likely to work for you, spot risks earlier, and avoid medicines that might cause problems. It’s less guesswork and more planning. You may hear it called personalised medicine or precision health. They all point to the same goal: the right care, for the right person, at the right time. 2. How Your Genes Fit Into the Picture Your genes carry clues about how your body works. Some show whether you’re more likely to develop certain diseases. Others affect how your body handles particular medicines. The UAE has made big investments in this area. The Emirati Genome Programme aims to sequence the complete genome of as many Emiratis as possible in order to better predict, prevent and treat genetic and chronic illnesses in the community. The programme is working towards a target of 1 million samples. It’s already reaching everyday life too. Genetic testing became a core part of mandatory pre-marital screening for Emiratis planning to marry from January 2025. This helps couples understand risks they could pass on to their children.



3. Medicines That Suit Your Body Have you ever taken a medicine that a friend swore by, only to find it didn’t help you at all? Or had side effects nobody else seemed to get? Your genes may be part of the reason. Some people break down certain medicines very quickly, so a normal dose barely works. Others break them down slowly, so the same dose can be too strong. Testing for these differences can help doctors pick the right medicine and the right dose from the start, instead of trying one after another. This won’t apply to every prescription you get. But for some treatments, like certain heart, mental health and cancer medicines, it can make a real difference. 4. Abu Dhabi’s Bigger Push for Personalised Care Precision medicine needs a lot of people working together: scientists, hospitals, tech companies, regulators and investors. No single clinic can do it alone. That’s one reason Abu Dhabi launched Future Health, a Global Health Initiative curated by the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi. Longevity and precision health is one of its four main focus areas, alongside digital health and AI, health system resilience, and investment in life sciences. The aim is to turn promising research into care that actually reaches patients. 5. What This Means When You Visit a Clinic You don’t have to wait for the future to start benefiting from this approach. A few simple steps help right now. Know your family history. Which conditions run in your family is one of the most useful things you can tell a doctor, and it costs nothing. Ask questions. If a medicine isn’t working or is giving you side effects, say so. Ask whether there are other options or tests that might help. Ask about your data. If you have a genetic test, find out how your results will be stored and who can see them. Many of the next steps in this field, from new screening tools to faster genetic tests, are being discussed by global experts at the annual Health Innovation Summit in Abu Dhabi, where the focus is on spotting health risks earlier and acting on them sooner. Conclusion: Care That Starts With You Medicine has long worked on averages, treating patients as if they were all the same. Precision medicine changes that by starting with the individual. In the UAE, large genome programmes, genetic screening and a strong push from Abu Dhabi mean this approach is becoming part of real healthcare, not just research. For patients, the result should be simple: fewer surprises, better treatment and more years of good health. Your Questions on Precision Medicine in the UAE (FAQs) Is precision medicine only for rare diseases?

No. It’s often used for rare genetic conditions, but it also applies to common ones like heart disease, diabetes and some cancers. It can help with prevention, diagnosis and choosing the right medicine. Do I need a genetic test to benefit from precision medicine?

Not always. Your family history, lifestyle and regular test results already help doctors personalise your care. A genetic test may be recommended for certain conditions or medicines. Is my genetic information kept private?

Healthcare providers in the UAE must follow strict data protection rules. Before any test, ask your provider how your results will be stored and who can access them. You have a right to understand this. Will precision medicine make healthcare more expensive?

Some tests can be costly, but catching problems early and choosing the right treatment first time can save money over time. Whether a test is covered depends on your insurance plan, so check with your provider. What is Future Health?

Future Health – A Global Initiative by Abu Dhabi is a platform that connects researchers, governments, healthcare experts and investors to improve health worldwide. It is curated by the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi.