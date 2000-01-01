His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Dubai Future Foundation, witnessed the signing of an agreement to establish the Centre for Global Future Opportunities in Dubai during the Annual Meeting of Global Future Leaders. The centre is a joint initiative between the Dubai Future Foundation (DFF) and the World Economic Forum (WEF). The centre, which will be overseen by DFF, aims to transform promising opportunities across technological, economic and societal fields into tangible policies, recommendations, pilot projects, initiatives and real-world outcomes. His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed said: "Dubai is a global hub for turning future opportunities into tangible outcomes that benefit communities and improve people's lives. Our vision for the future is built on effective partnerships that enable us to shape a future worthy of the world's ambitions, one that keeps pace with technological progress and global transformations while placing people at its centre." His Highness added: "Dubai and the UAE will continue to be global partners in shaping the future, championing ambitious initiatives driven by optimism and the belief that technology should serve humanity. We reaffirm that investing in future opportunities is an investment in people, their ability to innovate and their capacity to drive sustainable development." The Centre for Global Future Opportunities will develop practical pathways to turn identified opportunities into action, identify the factors that enable progress, address implementation challenges, and convene multidisciplinary labs to develop and test socioeconomic solutions in partnership with technology companies, institutions, international non-governmental organisations and universities. In addition to advancing ideas and opportunities emerging from the Annual Meeting of Global Future Leaders, the centre will support innovation, research and development, and acceleration initiatives in the UAE and around the world. The centre will also foster global dialogue and collaboration, bringing together companies, institutions, international organisations and communities to explore emerging opportunities and develop new initiatives and partnerships. Through an international network of government partners, investment institutions, technology companies and research centres, it will provide innovators, entrepreneurs and future thinkers with opportunities to develop and scale their ideas from the UAE to global markets. The signing took place in the presence of His Excellency Mohammad Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs, Vice Chairman of the Board of Trustees and Managing Director of Dubai Future Foundation; Alois Zwinggi, President and Chief Executive Officer of the World Economic Forum; and His Excellency Khalfan Belhoul, Chief Executive Officer of Dubai Future Foundation. His Excellency Mohammad Al Gergawi affirmed that the UAE Government’s longstanding partnership with the World Economic Forum has delivered numerous achievements and major initiatives over the years, bringing together governments, institutions and experts from around the world to shape a better future for all and turn global challenges into economic and development opportunities that benefit communities. He added: “Today, from Dubai, we are launching a new global initiative to identify future opportunities, create positive impact around the world and develop new models that drive economic growth and keep pace with rapid technological change. This reflects the UAE Government’s belief that effective international partnerships are fundamental to building a more prosperous and sustainable future for generations to come.” Alois Zwinggi, President and CEO of the World Economic Forum, said: “The upcoming Centre for Global Future Opportunities will add a unique dimension to the WEF’s global network of Centres for the Fourth Industrial Revolution. By connecting regional and global expertise, it will help identify emerging opportunities and turn promising ideas into practical, forward-looking responses to pressing challenges.” The Centre for Global Future Opportunities will mark the latest milestone in the long-standing partnership between the UAE Government and the WEF. Previous joint initiatives include the Centre for the Fourth Industrial Revolution UAE, launched in 2019 to support the implementation of plans, policies and strategies for adopting Fourth Industrial Revolution technologies in the UAE, while contributing to the development of emerging technologies and best practices across the Middle East and globally. The upcoming Centre will reflect the UAE and Dubai’s continued commitment to developing global platforms that bring together governments, institutions, businesses and innovators to shape a better future for humanity and translate rapid global and technological change into opportunities for sustainable economic growth and development.