A delegation from the Government of Dubai Media Office (GDMO) met with representatives of the Shenzhen News Group, one of China’s major media organisations, on the sidelines of the Dubai Business Forum – China, organised by Dubai Chambers in Shenzhen. Discussions explored ways to increase coverage of Dubai in Chinese media, develop closer ties between media organisations in both markets, and promote cooperation in content development, knowledge exchange and digital media.

Hend Fekri, Director of Strategic Media Relations at the Government of Dubai Media Office, said: “Our discussions in Shenzhen reflect our commitment to strengthening international media partnerships and exploring new opportunities for collaboration. We look forward to fostering meaningful media exchange and storytelling that promote greater mutual understanding and deeper ties between Dubai and China.”

The Government of Dubai Media Office delegation included Hend Fekri, Director of Strategic Media Relations, and Huda Dahkooni, Senior Officer – Communications Relations. The meeting was also attended by Mohamad Mouzehem, Manager – PR and Communication at Dubai Chambers and Ayesha bin Thalith, Associate Manager – PR and Communication at Dubai Chambers.

Shenzhen News Group operates several newspapers and digital news platforms, including Shenzhen Special Zone Daily and the English-language Shenzhen Daily. Its representatives attending the meeting included Florence Sun, Editor-in-Chief of Shenzhen Daily; Dequn Wu, Head of the Economic News Department at Shenzhen Special Zone Daily; Yu Zhang, Chief Reporter, Shenzhen Daily; and Xumei Wu, Reporter, Economic News Department, Shenzhen Special Zone Daily.

The meeting followed GDMO engagements with leading Chinese media organisations, including CGTN, Yicai, Caixin, PE Daily, China News Service, Southern Metropolis Daily, Guangzhou Daily, CLS, Shanghai Securities News, Jiemian and Nanfang Daily, held during the Dubai Business Forum – China.

The discussions with the Shenzhen News Group and Chinese media form part of GDMO’s broader efforts to strengthen cooperation with international media organisations, promote the exchange of knowledge and expertise, and deepen global understanding of Dubai’s development and achievements.