His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, commended the Dubai Integrated Economic Zones Authority (DIEZ) for achieving another record trade performance in the first half of 2026, with the total value of trade across its three economic zones reaching AED246 billion, an increase of 17% compared to the same period last year. The results marked DIEZ's sixth consecutive year of record first-half trade performance, reflecting the confidence of investors and international trade stakeholders in Dubai's and the UAE's position at the heart of global trade. His Highness affirmed that sustained growth amid the challenges facing global trade reflects the strength of Dubai's economic and logistics ecosystem, established under the vision and directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, as well as its capacity to support business continuity and adapt to shifts in international supply chains. His Highness said: “Competition in global trade is no longer determined by trade volumes alone. Increasingly, it depends on the ability of economic hubs to ensure the continuity of trade flows, maintain resilient supply chains, and respond swiftly to change. Guided by the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, Dubai has established an integrated economic model that combines advanced infrastructure, logistics efficiency, and a flexible business environment, strengthening its ability to adapt to global developments.” His Highness added: “The results achieved by Dubai Integrated Economic Zones Authority in the first half of the year underscore the importance of integration between economic zones and logistics services in supporting trade flows and connecting markets. They also reflect continued progress towards achieving the objectives of the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33, and reinforcing Dubai's position as a global hub for trade and business.” His Highness also praised the efforts of the Authority's team, led by His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, emphasising the importance of continuing to develop the economic and logistics capabilities that support Dubai's competitiveness and strengthen its role in international trade. Global gateway The record trade performance strengthened DIEZ’s contribution to Dubai’s non-oil trade during the first half of the year, increasing its share to approximately 16%, compared to 15.4% during the same period last year. This reflects the growing role of DIEZ’s economic zones in advancing Dubai’s position as a global gateway for trade, investment, and economic growth. His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of DIEZ, said: “DIEZ’s performance in the first half of 2026 demonstrates the ability of the economic ecosystem to sustain growth and adapt to rapid changes in global trade flows, supported by the integration of its economic zones and advanced infrastructure and logistics capabilities. This enables us to respond effectively to shifts in global trade flows and supply chains.” He added: “Guided by the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, we continue to advance an integrated economic and logistics ecosystem that enables businesses to connect efficiently with global markets and opportunities. This supports our efforts to achieve the objectives of the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33, while further strengthening Dubai’s position on the global trade map and enhancing its economic competitiveness.” The value of imports during H1 2026 rose to AED134.8 billion, representing a 14% increase compared to the same period last year, while re-exports grew by 22% to approximately AED108.8 billion. Direct exports reached approximately AED2.4 billion. Trade volumes reached approximately 270,000 tonnes during the first half of the year, compared to approximately 298,000 tonnes during the same period in 2025. This performance was achieved despite challenges affecting trade flows and supply chains. The integration of logistics capabilities across DIEZ’s economic zones helped support the continuity of trade flows and enabled businesses to adapt to changes in shipping routes. Integrated ecosystem His Excellency Dr. Mohammed Al Zarooni, Executive Chairman of DIEZ, said: “Trade performance flows during the first half of this year reflect the resilience of DIEZ’s integrated model and its ability to navigate shifts in supply chains and global trade flows. It also demonstrates stakeholders’ confidence in the efficiency and reliability of this model in supporting business continuity and resilience under different conditions. Our focus in the coming phase will be on sustaining economic momentum and building on the strategic results achieved by the Authority.” Machinery, equipment and electrical equipment accounted for approximately 66% of DIEZ’s total trade during the first half of the year, while precious stones, precious metals, jewellery and ornaments contributed approximately 30%, representing an 18% increase compared to the same period in 2025. Together, the two groups accounted for approximately 96% of the Authority’s total trade. China maintained its position as DIEZ’s largest trading partner during H1 2026, with total trade valued at AED69.8 billion, accounting for 28.4% of total trade. Saudi Arabia followed with AED26.5 billion, representing 10.8% of total trade, followed by India with AED17.6 billion, accounting for 7.2%, and Vietnam with AED13.2 billion, representing 5.4%. These figures highlight the breadth of DIEZ’s global trade network and the diversity of its markets, alongside the continued strategic importance of Asian and Gulf markets to trade flows across its three economic zones. This further strengthens DIEZ’s ability to facilitate trade and connect businesses with global markets and opportunities.