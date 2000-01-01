Machu Picchu gets all the attention, and for good reason, but Peru holds far more than one famous ruin. From the high Andes to the Amazon basin to the desert coast, the country packs in enough variety that a single trip barely scratches the surface. Here are ten experiences that belong on any serious itinerary. Watch the Sunrise Over Machu Picchu Arriving at the Sun Gate before the crowds requires a 4 a.m. start from Aguas Calientes, but the payoff is watching the citadel emerge from the fog as the sun hits the terraces. The site holds about 2,500 visitors per day now under strict ticketing rules, so booking entry tickets at least two months in advance is necessary during the June-to-September high season. Guides on site can explain the astronomical alignments built into the Intihuatana stone, something easy to miss walking through alone. Hike a Section of the Inca Trail The classic four-day Inca Trail covers roughly 26 miles and crosses Dead Woman's Pass at 13,828 feet, which is the toughest stretch most hikers face. Permits sell out months ahead, often by March for July departures, so this is not a trip to plan at the last minute. Shorter alternatives like the two-day trail or the Lares trek offer similar scenery with less logistical pressure and no permit lottery. Explore the Sacred Valley's Living Villages Towns like Pisac, Ollantaytambo, and Chinchero sit along the Urubamba River and still function as working agricultural communities, not just tourist stops. Pisac's Sunday market draws Quechua-speaking vendors selling textiles and produce grown on the same terraced hillsides the Inca built centuries ago. Ollantaytambo is worth a half-day on its own, since its fortress ruins and original Inca street grid remain largely intact. Ride Across Lake Titicaca At 12,500 feet above sea level, Lake Titicaca is the highest navigable lake in the world, and its floating Uros Islands are built entirely from totora reeds that need constant replenishing. A boat trip from Puno to Taquile Island takes about three hours each way, giving plenty of time to see how reed boats are still constructed and used. Spending a night with a host family on Amantani Island adds a different layer, with home-cooked meals and a stargazing session far from any city light. Walk Through Colonial Arequipa Arequipa's historic center, built almost entirely from white volcanic sillar stone, earned UNESCO status in 2000 for its blend of European and Andean architecture. The Santa Catalina Monastery alone covers more than five acres of cobblestone streets, cloisters, and courtyards once home to over 450 nuns. The city also makes a practical base for arranging Peru tours into the nearby Colca Canyon, which runs twice as deep as the Grand Canyon in some sections. Spot Condors at Colca Canyon Condors with wingspans up to 10 feet ride the thermal currents above Colca Canyon most reliably between 8 and 10 a.m. at the Cruz del Condor viewpoint. The canyon reaches depths of over 13,000 feet in places, and the drive there from Arequipa passes through altitudes above 16,000 feet, so acclimatization beforehand matters. Local Collagua and Cabana communities still farm the canyon's pre-Inca terraces, visible from nearly every overlook. Fly Over the Nazca Lines The Nazca Lines, etched into the desert floor between 500 BCE and 500 CE, include figures like the hummingbird, monkey, and spider, some stretching over 600 feet long. Ground-level viewing towers show only two or three figures, so a small aircraft flight is the only way to see the full scale of the designs. Flights run about 30 minutes and are best booked through operators with a strong safety record, since turbulence at low altitude is common. Taste Peru's Regional Cuisine Peru holds more Michelin-adjacent recognition in Latin America than almost any other country, with Lima restaurants like Central and Maido regularly ranking among the World's 50 Best. Ceviche, cured in lime juice with rocoto chili, remains the signature coastal dish, while the highlands favor heartier fare like cuy (roasted guinea pig) and rocoto relleno. A visit to a local market, such as Surquillo Market in Lima, offers a more affordable and equally informative introduction to the ingredients behind the country's food reputation. Venture Into the Amazon Basin Peru's Amazon region, accessible from Puerto Maldonado or Iquitos, contains more bird species than the entire continent of North America. Lodges along the Tambopata River often include canopy towers and night walks, where caimans, tarantulas, and dozens of frog species become visible after dark. Iquitos, reachable only by plane or boat, offers a different entry point into the jungle along the Amazon River itself. Learn From Cusco's Living History Cusco functioned as the capital of the Inca Empire before Spanish colonization, and the blend shows clearly in buildings like Qorikancha, where Inca stonework supports a Spanish colonial church above it. Walking the narrow streets of San Blas reveals stonework so precise that mortar was never needed to hold the blocks together. Spending two full days in Cusco before heading to Machu Picchu also helps with altitude adjustment, since the city sits above 11,000 feet. Ten stops is a lot to fit into one trip, and trying to rush through all of them usually means shortchanging the ones that reward slower travel, like the Amazon or the Sacred Valley villages. A more practical approach is picking three or four regions and giving each enough time to actually settle in, rather than treating the whole country like a checklist.