Ducab Group, a leading UAE-based manufacturer of cable and metals solutions, is showcasing its capabilities at the 28th Water, Energy, Technology and Environment Exhibition (WETEX), taking place from 20–22 October at Dubai World Trade Centre. Its participation highlights how UAE manufacturing expertise supports reliable power networks, the energy transition and critical infrastructure across domestic and international markets.

As renewable and low-carbon generation expands, investment in transmission and distribution infrastructure is essential to connect new capacity and deliver reliable electricity to communities and industry. Ducab has contributed cable solutions to landmark UAE energy projects, including the Al Dhafra Solar Project, Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park and Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant.

Ducab’s participation also highlights the importance of continued innovation in cable design, materials and manufacturing to meet evolving requirements for safety, performance and efficiency. These capabilities are central to supporting increasingly demanding utility and industrial applications and strengthening the Group’s international competitiveness.

With an In-Country Value (ICV) score of 96.58% and approximately 40% of its industrial raw materials sourced locally, Ducab contributes to the UAE’s industrial ecosystem and the objectives of Operation 300bn. Its manufacturing activities support local supply chains and the development of national capabilities for critical energy infrastructure.

Internationally, Ducab has supplied 220 kV extra-high-voltage cables for a connection between the General Electricity Company of Libya’s (GECOL) North Benghazi substation and the TOSYALI SULB Steel Industries Libya complex in Benghazi. The cable system is designed to deliver power from the national transmission network to the industrial complex, demonstrating the application of Ducab’s UAE-manufactured products in major industrial infrastructure projects.

At WETEX 2026, Ducab is exhibiting a portfolio of cable and energy infrastructure solutions at Stand TSP-4, Za’abeel Hall 1. The exhibition provides an opportunity to engage with utilities, developers and industrial customers on their evolving requirements and explore partnerships that support reliable infrastructure and long-term growth.