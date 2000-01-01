His Highness Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Ports and Borders Security Council, attended today the ‘Al Ameen Forum,” which took place at Atlantis The Royal, in Dubai. Held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai; under the theme ‘The Family: The First Line of Defence in Community Security’, the Forum aims to strengthen the family’s role in safeguarding society, deepen partnerships with government institutions and develop practical recommendations to build aware, resilient generations and promote social stability. The Forum was attended by His Excellency Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police; Her Excellency Hessa Buhumaid, Director General of the Community Development Authority in Dubai; Her Excellency Aisha Miran, Director General of the Knowledge and Human Development Authority; His Excellency Lieutenant General Awadh Hadher Jumaa Al Muhairi, Vice President of Dubai’s State Security Department; His Excellency Lieutenant General Tamim Mohammed Al Muhairi, Director General of Dubai’s State Security Department; His Excellency Major General Suhail Saeed Al Khaili, Director General of the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security; and His Excellency Omar Bu Shehab, Director General of the Dubai Land Department, along with a number of senior officials and representatives from the Ministry of Defence, the National Anti-Narcotics Authority, and Dubai Police. On this occasion, His Excellency Lieutenant General Talal Humaid Belhoul Al Falasi, President of Dubai’s State Security Department, said that cohesive and socially engaged families are fundamental to a shared sense of community security and national identity, in line with the UAE’s Year of the Family initiative. He also highlighted the importance of proactive measures to address emerging digital threats, protect future generations and strengthen social cohesion. The Forum featured six sessions exploring future family security, education and values, youth drug prevention, national service, family preparedness for crises, and intellectual resilience in the digital age. His Excellency Omar Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy, and Remote Work Applications, discussed the role of AI in serving society during a session titled ‘Family Security 2050: Two Scenarios, One Future.’ He highlighted the importance of ensuring that AI platforms provide accurate information about the UAE’s history, identity and values, highlighting local culture and heritage, while emphasising social cohesion and national identity as defining elements shaping the UAE’s future. During a session titled ‘Education That Shapes People, Not Just Minds,’ Her Excellency Aisha Miran, Director General of the Knowledge and Human Development Authority, discussed the role of education in shaping identity, instilling values and preparing students to contribute to the continued success of Dubai and the UAE. She highlighted plans for a student code of conduct and councils for students, educators, and parents, alongside policies to promote the safe and responsible use of technology. In a session titled ‘From Awareness to Resilience,’ Her Excellency Hessa Buhumaid, Director General of the Community Development Authority in Dubai, highlighted the importance of early intervention and integrated family support in strengthening social stability. She outlined 148 family programmes and plans to establish unified family centres offering coordinated support services. Since the start of the year, 484 families have benefited from 2,400 counselling sessions, with such interventions achieving a 95% success rate in resolving family issues. Other sessions featured His Excellency Brigadier Staff Jamal Nasser Al Balushi, Director of Reserve Affairs at the National Service and Reserve Authority; His Excellency Fahad Al Muhairi, Director of the Alternative Service and Volunteering Management Centre at the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority; Dr. Abdullah Al Khayyat, Awareness and Prevention Adviser at the National Anti-Narcotics Authority; and Lieutenant Colonel Dr. Ali Mohammed Al Matrooshi, Director of the Women and Child Protection Department at Dubai Police’s General Department of Human Rights. The Forum reflects the leadership’s vision of empowering families as the foundational components of society and key partners in safeguarding its security and stability. It also recognises the family as the first line of defence, capable of identifying and addressing challenges in a timely manner.