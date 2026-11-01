FC 27 has been out for just over a month, and the pack odds in Ultimate Team are turning into the hottest topic of the weekend. This isn’t the usual “my friend packed Ronaldo” story. It’s a run of screenshots that make you rub your eyes and look again: the same account, the same player pick, back-to-back icons; a 350K pack labeled “hero guaranteed” with an icon Pele inside; and Alan Shearer showing up in a 30K player pick while the odds page clearly says “less than 1%.” In 17 years of Ultimate Team, packs have generated plenty of wild rumors, but the sheer density of this week’s drops makes the word “glitch” sound less like a joke and more like the only explanation. Two Icons in a Row, Same Pick, Same Account The most direct evidence comes from a player called Max. In FC 27’s 30K player pick, his first pull was Gold Anderson. The very next pull was Alan Shearer — a name whose normal drop rate in FC 27’s icon pool is low enough to be almost negligible. If the story stopped there, it would be one absurd stroke of luck. But he went back into the same player pick and opened it again, and Petr Cech appeared. Same account, same pick, two icons back-to-back. In any FC generation, that is a statistically glaring result. This isn’t an isolated case. In the replies, someone pulled Raúl from an 83+ player pick in the same window, someone else got Nesta on their phone, and another player posted John Barnes. Any one of these on its own could be explained as “luck.” But when they cluster in the same week, in the same pick type, the community’s first reaction isn’t “everyone is having a great day.” It’s: did EA write the icon odds wrong? The Odds Page Says “Less Than 1%,” the Pack Says Something Else One detail that keeps getting cited in FC 27 is the store odds page: because the Ultimate Team item pool is so large, the chance of getting one specific player is often less than 1%, far below the range probability shown on the page. In other words, when you see a “Icons – less than 1%” label on a player pick, that already describes a result after the pool has diluted everything. The probability of hitting twice in a row, on paper, is low enough that it isn’t worth discussing seriously. But a gap has opened up between what the packs actually do and what the paper numbers say. What makes it more awkward is how EA has handled this kind of thing. Since FC 27 launched, EA has clearly leaned toward “we’ll look into it, then not compensate” when dealing with pack description errors, rather than handing out compensation packs in bulk the way it sometimes did in the past. The Compensation Tracker also shows that pack description, translation, and reward-mismatch issues have kept appearing in FC 27, but compensation is never automatic — it depends on platform, language, region, and EA’s unilateral judgment. That means even with screenshots and odds-page comparisons, proving “this pack’s odds didn’t match the label” and getting compensation is a much higher bar than in previous generations. The Hero 350K Pack: Guaranteed Hero, but an Icon Comes Out Also plastered across the same week is the 350K pack labeled hero guaranteed. By any normal reading, that pack should give you a hero card. Instead, packs are opening with both a hero and an icon flare, and someone pulled 95 Pelé straight out of it. Players can accept “the pack gave extra.” But when the meaning of “guaranteed” starts to drift, the unwritten agreement between packs and players gets pried open. If even “hero guaranteed” can become “at least one hero, and occasionally an icon on top,” then what exactly are those “less than 1%” labels on the odds page describing? That becomes a question nobody can answer. What Actually Makes This Pack Situation Uncomfortable What keeps this discussion going isn’t that one person got lucky. It’s that the information gap is widening. Some accounts are pulling densely in the same window; other accounts keep getting bottom-tier gold cards from the same pick. The odds page gives one number; the actual experience gives another. EA can choose to fix it or not fix it, and players can barely confirm whether it has been fixed at all. FC 27’s pack system is already a black box, and the odds page is the only reference line players can hold onto. When that line and the pack results keep failing to line up, putting more Coins into the same pick becomes something you have to calculate before doing. If You Don’t Want to Bet Coins on “Maybe the Next One Gets Fixed” This is exactly why more FC 27 players are starting to look at third-party Coins channels. Not everyone wants to keep feeding a system where the odds description and the actual drops keep tugging against each other — especially when you already have a specific squad upgrade plan and are only missing one position’s icon or hero. FC 27 Coins for sale is being searched more at this point not because people “don’t want to open packs,” but because pack uncertainty has gotten high enough that some players would rather turn a budget into a definite result. Of course, third-party trading always carries risk, and EA’s terms of service do not side with buyers. But if you’re going to look at third-party options at all, MMOEXP is a name you can’t really skip. It has built up more than 33,000 reviews on Trustpilot and holds a 4.8 rating. Its FC 27 Coins delivery process is laid out plainly: choose platform and quantity, complete the order, follow the instructions for delivery, with support for PS5, Xbox, and PC, plus clear order status and customer service channels. For a player who wants to Buy FC 27 Coins at the MMOEXP Trading Platform, at least you can see price, stock status, and delivery rules up front — instead of finding out after payment that you’ve stepped into an even less transparent process. What exactly went wrong with FC 27 packs this week is something EA almost certainly won’t answer in a way that satisfies everyone. The odds page can be changed, compensation can be withheld, and screenshots can be diluted into “isolated cases.” But the Coins in players’ hands are real, and so are the gaps in their squads. If you’re still willing to keep pressing that “less than 1%” button, good luck — may your next pull be the one you want. If you no longer want to spend your time figuring out whether “this pack has been fixed,” putting MMOEXP first among third-party options is at least a starting point you can actually check.