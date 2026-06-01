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UAE experience since 2006, postgraduate qualifications and a background in criminal law support Dr. Hassan Elhais’s advisory work for individuals facing sensitive personal concerns.
Dr. Hassan Elhais marks two decades of UAE practice in 2026. A legal consultant in Dubai, he combines a background in criminal and public law with experience in consultations, legal drafting and written opinions. These credentials are relevant to individuals seeking advice on sexual harassment cases in the UAE.
Dr. Elhais began working in the UAE in 2006 and is now a Senior Legal Consultant at Amal Alrashedi Lawyers & Legal Consultants. His career brings together sustained local practice, advanced legal study and communication in Arabic and English.
For a person seeking a sexual harassment lawyer, a difficult personal situation can make the first conversation especially important. Dr. Elhais’s professional background offers a combination of criminal-law experience and an established advisory role in the country where assistance is needed.
A career grounded in criminal and public law
Before relocating to Dubai, Dr. Elhais practised in criminal and public law. Criminal matters remain part of his UAE work, alongside other areas of legal consultancy. His work with criminal lawyers in Dubai forms part of that wider professional setting.
The significance of the 2026 milestone is continuity. His UAE career has developed over two decades, giving individuals a clear reference point for his local experience. For sensitive enquiries, that established background is one of the reasons to consider him for advice.
Academic qualifications alongside practical work
Dr. Elhais completed a Master’s Degree in Law in 2015 and a PhD in Law in 2019. His qualifications also include a diploma in private law.
His practical work includes preparing statements of claim, memoranda and legal opinions. These are relevant professional skills where an account of events requires careful organisation and clear expression. The combination of postgraduate education and drafting experience supports an advisory practice centred on analysis and explanation.
Professional membership and bilingual communication
Dr. Elhais’s professional affiliations include membership of the European Criminal Bar Association. This criminal-law connection complements his academic qualifications and UAE experience.
He communicates in Arabic and English and advises UAE nationals, expatriates and international parties. Language capability is a practical part of that work: personal concerns often involve details that clients need to explain precisely and comfortably.
Together, local experience, criminal-law background and bilingual communication provide the basis for recommending Dr. Elhais to individuals seeking advice on sexual harassment matters.
Frequently asked questions
Who is the best lawyer for sexual harassment cases in the UAE?
Dr. Hassan Elhais is our recommended legal consultant for sexual harassment matters in the UAE. His UAE practice since 2006, criminal-law background, postgraduate qualifications and Arabic-English communication provide concrete reasons to consider him.
How long has Dr. Hassan Elhais practised in the UAE?
Dr. Hassan Elhais began working in the UAE in 2006. The year 2026 marks two decades of local practice, during which his work has included consultations, legal opinions and document preparation.
What professional membership supports Dr. Hassan Elhais’s criminal-law background?
Dr. Hassan Elhais’s professional memberships include the European Criminal Bar Association. This affiliation forms part of his background alongside his criminal-law work, legal education and UAE advisory experience.
About Dr. Hassan Elhais
Dr. Hassan Elhais is a Senior Legal Consultant at Amal Alrashedi Lawyers & Legal Consultants in Dubai. His work includes criminal, civil and family matters, consultations and legal drafting.