|
Your cat has been in and out of the litter box all evening. Or your dog brought up his dinner and then went back to sleep as if nothing happened. Either way, you are standing in the kitchen at ten at night, deciding whether this is a drive to the veterinary clinic or a call in the morning.
Which signs mean we're going to the vet tonight?
Breathing allows no thinking time. If your pet is working harder to breathe than usual, or breathing faster, or making a noise while he does it, that is an emergency and it is an emergency now. Lift his lip while you are finding your keys and look at the gums. A blue or grey tinge there means the blood is not picking up enough oxygen.
The rest of the list is short enough to remember.
- A sudden collapse, sudden marked weakness or a pet who can't use one or more of his legs.
- A swollen, tight belly with your dog retching and bringing up nothing. In a large deep-chested dog that's the classic picture of bloat and bloat is measured in hours.
- A face which is swelling or hives coming up following a sting or a bite.
- Obvious wounds or a bone that appears to be broken.
- A cat or dog in labor, straining, with nothing being delivered.
- A seizure, if it is his first, or if it will not stop
- A dog who comes in from the heat panting hard, drooling or unsteady. Wet him down and drive
- Any sign of severe pain or distress
- A suspected snake bite
- Bleeding from the vulva outside a season
Why a Male Cat Who Produces Nothing Cannot Wait Until Morning
Check the litter box rather than the cat. He will be walking around looking perfectly normal while he strains and produces nothing.
In a male cat, treat that as a blocked urethra. Cornell’s Feline Health Center calls a urethral obstruction an absolute emergency requiring immediate veterinary treatment, and puts the time from a complete blockage to death at possibly less than twenty-four to forty-eight hours. It's males and neutered males that are affected for the simple reason that a male's urethra is longer and narrower than a female's. Clearing the blockage is the quick part. He will then spend the night at a veterinary hospital in Dubai while somebody watches his drip.
What tells you is not what the cat is doing. It's what's in the box. A cat going very frequently and producing urine has a problem that requires an appointment. A cat going very frequently and producing nothing needs a vet the same night, however calm he looks in between.
Which symptoms mean you need to call before you drive?
Some issues mean you should call the vet first instead of driving over. This includes if your pet swallowed something, has vomited or had diarrhea several times in one day, or has an eye that’s squinting, red, swollen, cloudy, or has discharge. When you call, have the packet or plant with you.
What can honestly wait until morning?
One vomit in a pet who is still eating. A cat passing urine more often, or with a little blood in it. A cat licking himself more than usual.
FAQs
My pet has swallowed something. Do I drive over?
Call the vet first. The type and amount of what your pet swallowed will help determine if an immediate visit is necessary.
My dog's been hit by a car, he's fine though. Does he still need checking?
Yes, have your dog examined the same day. Internal injuries may not be immediately apparent, and it is important not to delay care even if your dog appears fine.
He chewed through a phone charger and seems fine. Does he need a vet?
Yes. While electrical burns in the mouth are visible, fluid in the lungs can develop hours later. It is safer to have your pet examined promptly.
Is heavy panting always heatstroke?
No, heavy panting isn’t always heatstroke. Normal panting should stop within minutes if your pet gets shade and water. Drooling, unsteadiness or vomiting alongside it means cooling him down straight away and a vet after that.
How many bouts of vomiting are too many?
More than a couple of bouts inside twenty-four hours is worth a call, and sooner than that if there is blood in it, or he has gone lethargic, or he will not eat.
If the seizure stops on its own does he still need a vet?
A first seizure always necessitates a veterinary evaluation, even if your pet appears normal afterward. Seizures lasting longer than five minutes or occurring in clusters require emergency care the same night.
The Short Version Worth Knowing Tonight
Most health problems can wait until morning. But if your pet has trouble breathing, collapses, has a swollen belly with unproductive retching, has a seizure, a male cat can’t urinate, or there’s facial swelling after a sting, get help right away. Keep your vet’s emergency number handy.