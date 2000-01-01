His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, met with a number of interior ministers and senior police officials attending the fifth edition of the World Police Summit, which opened today at the Dubai World Trade Centre. Held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, the Summit is organised by Dubai Police under the theme ‘Connected for Impact: Uniting Global Policing to Safeguard Future Generations’. The event, which runs until 18 November, brings together more than 220 police and security leaders, experts and decision-makers from over 90 countries to strengthen international cooperation in addressing security challenges and explore the future of policing. Senior International Guests The Summit’s guests included Matúš Šutaj Eštok, Minister of Interior of Slovakia; Panče Toškovski, Minister of Interior of North Macedonia; Colonel General Ramazon Rahimzoda, Minister of Internal Affairs of Tajikistan; Ivan Kubrakov, Minister of Internal Affairs of Belarus; Sudhan Gurung, Minister of Home Affairs of Nepal; Kamo Tsutsulyan, Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs of Armenia; and Colonel General Bakhodir Khamidovich Tashmatov, Commander of the National Guard of Uzbekistan. Also attending were Major General Hamad Ahmed Al Munaifi, Assistant Undersecretary for Public Security Affairs at Kuwait’s Ministry of Interior; Major General Adel Abdullah Ameen, Assistant Undersecretary for Human Resources in Bahrain; and Abdellatif Hammouchi, Director General of National Security and Director General of Territorial Surveillance in Morocco, along with police chiefs from several countries. Strengthening International Police Cooperation The meeting was also attended by His Excellency Lieutenant General Abdulla Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, who expressed his appreciation to His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed for his continued support for policing and his commitment to strengthening Dubai’s position as a global centre for the exchange of security knowledge and expertise. He also highlighted His Highness’s efforts to advance international partnerships that contribute to protecting communities and enhancing their safety and stability. Lt. Gen. Al Marri said His Highness’s meeting with the Summit’s guests reflects the UAE leadership’s commitment to strengthening cooperation with police and security organisations worldwide and its recognition of the importance of collective action in addressing rapidly evolving security challenges. His Excellency added that this continued support provides further impetus for developing policing capabilities, adopting innovative solutions and translating international dialogue into partnerships and initiatives that deliver tangible results. Lt. Gen. Al Marri said the World Police Summit reflects Dubai’s approach to strengthening international cooperation and bringing together efforts to serve communities. He noted that the Summit provides an opportunity for police leaders, decision-makers and experts to exchange perspectives and develop more effective responses to cross-border crime and emerging security threats. Such cooperation, he added, is essential to enhancing the readiness of police organisations and building a safer future for generations to come.