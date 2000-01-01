His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, met today with Rick Smith, Founder and CEO of Axon Enterprise, a global leader in public safety technology.

The meeting was held on the sidelines of the World Police Summit 2026, where Smith is a keynote speaker. The Summit opened today at the Dubai World Trade Centre and runs until 18 November.

During the meeting, His Highness highlighted Dubai’s commitment to harnessing advanced technologies and innovative solutions to enhance public safety. Sheikh Hamdan noted that maintaining the highest standards of safety and security remains a top priority for Dubai as it consolidates its position as the world’s best city to live, work and visit, and one of the safest cities globally.

Discussions explored how artificial intelligence, digital solutions, smart cameras, digital evidence management systems and drones are transforming public safety. Particular emphasis was placed on their role in strengthening security operations, enabling faster and more effective responses, and improving the efficiency of law enforcement agencies, ultimately enhancing quality of life.

The meeting, which was attended by His Excellency Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, and a number of officials, also underscored the importance of keeping pace with rapid technological advances and adopting leading global innovations to improve government operations, build future-ready cities and address emerging challenges.

For his part, Smith commended the continued growth of the World Police Summit, saying it reflected Dubai’s standing as a global hub for policing innovation and its ambitious vision for advancing public safety through technology. He also highlighted the Summit’s role as a global platform bringing together law enforcement leaders, industry experts and technology developers from around the world.

Axon’s portfolio of public safety technologies includes body-worn cameras, digital evidence management platforms and AI-powered solutions.