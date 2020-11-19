Summary Of Weekly Real Estate Transactions For The Week Ending 19 November 2020. #Dubai - Dubai City Guide
Summary Of Weekly Real Estate Transactions For The Week Ending 19 November 2020.
(19 November 2020)

  

The real estate and properties transactions valued at AED3.3 billion in total during the week ending 19 November 2020. The sum of transactions was 1,141.

64 plots were sold for AED 308.39 million, 785 apartments and villas were sold for AED 1.41 billion.

The top three transactions were a land in Nad Al Hamar sold for AED 110 million, followed by a land that was sold for AED 48 million in Al Thanayah Fourth, and a land sold for AED 110 million in Nad Al Hamar in third place.

Al Hebiah Third recorded the most transactions for this week by 16 sales transactions worth AED 29.1 million, followed by Jabal Ali First with 12 sales transactions worth AED 11.86 million, and Nad Al Shiba Third with 9 sales transactions worth AED 23 million in third place.

The top three transfers for apartments and villas were an apartment was sold for AED 196 million in Burj Khalifa, an apartment was second in the list sold for AED 160 million in Marsa Dubai, and thirdly it was an apartment sold for AED 150 million in Business Bay.

The sum of the amount of mortgaged properties for the week was 2 billion, with the highest being a land in Jumeirah Second, mortgaged for AED 760 million.

50 properties were granted between first-degree relatives worth AED 127 million.

