The real estate and properties transactions valued at AED1 billion in total during the week ending 30 November 2020. The sum of transactions was 561.

30 plots were sold for AED 104.3 million, 360 apartments and villas were sold for AED 614.77 million.

The top three transactions were a land in Al Merkadh sold for AED 11 million, followed by a land that was sold for AED 10 million in Al Merkadh, and a land sold for AED 11 million in Al Merkadh in third place.

Nad Al Shiba Third recorded the most transactions for this week by 15 sales transactions worth AED 36.94 million, followed by Al Merkadh with 4 sales transactions worth AED 36.25 million, and Al Hebiah Sixth with 2 sales transactions worth AED 4 million in third place.

The top three transfers for apartments and villas were an apartment was sold for AED 123 million in Burj Khalifa, an apartment was second in the list sold for AED 66 million in Marsa Dubai, and thirdly it was a sold for AED 34 million in Al Thanayah Fourth.

The sum of the amount of mortgaged properties for the week was 244 million, with the highest being a land in Al Hebiah Second, mortgaged for AED 24 million.

21 properties were granted between first-degree relatives worth AED 49 million.