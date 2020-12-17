The real estate and properties transactions valued at AED3.2billion in total during theweek ending 17 December 2020. The sum of transactions was 1,309.

74 plots were sold for AED 296.96 million, 857 apartments and villas were sold for AED 1.51 billion.

The top three transactions were a land in SaihShuaib 4 sold for AED 24.43 million, followed by a land that was sold for AED 18.95 million in Al Merkadh, and a land sold for AED 24.43 million in SaihShuaib 4 in third place.

Al Hebiah Third recorded the most transactions for this week by 18 sales transactions worth AED 32.95 million, followed by Nad Al Shiba Third with 14 sales transactions worth AED 33.9 million, and Al Hebiah Sixth with 7 sales transactions worth AED 11 million in third place.

The top three transfers for apartments and villas were an apartment was sold for AED 207 million in Business Bay, an apartment was second in the list sold for AED 186 million in Marsa Dubai, and thirdly it was a villa sold for AED 92 million in Dubai Investment Park First.

The sum of the amount of mortgaged properties for the week was 1 billion, with the highest being a land in Al Barsha First, mortgaged for AED 151 million.

70 properties were granted between first-degree relatives worth AED 177 million.