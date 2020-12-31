The real estate and properties transactions valued at 4.41 billion in total during the week ending 31 December 2020. The sum of transactions was 1,319.

83 plots were sold for AED 389.34 million, 928 apartments and villas were sold for AED 1.32 billion.

The top three transactions were a land in Palm Jumeirah sold for AED 22.5 million, followed by a land that was sold for AED 18.67 million in Jumeirah First, and a land sold for AED 22.5 million in Palm Jumeirah in third place.

Al Mamzer recorded the most transactions for this week by 17 sales transactions worth AED 94.64 million, followed by Al Hebiah Fourth with 13 sales transactions worth AED 29.67 million, and Al Hebiah Third with 9 sales transactions worth AED 15 million in third place.

The top three transfers for apartments and villas were an apartment was sold for AED 162 million in Marsa Dubai, an apartment was second in the list sold for AED 142 million in Business Bay, and thirdly it was a sold for AED 63 million in Al Thanayah Fourth.

The sum of the amount of mortgaged properties for the week was 3 billion, with the highest being a land in Palm Jumeirah, mortgaged for AED 1 billion.

43 properties were granted between first-degree relatives worth AED 189 million.