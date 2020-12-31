Summary Of Weekly Real Estate Transactions For The Week Ending 31 December 2020. #Dubai - Dubai City Guide
Guest Posts, Link Building, SEO, Pay-Per-Click campaigns
Advanced Search
Download our Media Kit

Restaurants

Education


 





Home / News /
   

Summary Of Weekly Real Estate Transactions For The Week Ending 31 December 2020.
(31 December 2020)

  

The real estate and properties transactions valued at 4.41 billion in total during the week ending 31 December 2020. The sum of transactions was 1,319.

 83 plots were sold for AED 389.34 million, 928 apartments and villas were sold for AED 1.32 billion.

 The top three transactions were a land in Palm Jumeirah sold for AED 22.5 million, followed by a land that was sold for AED 18.67 million in Jumeirah First, and a land sold for AED 22.5 million in Palm Jumeirah in third place.

Al Mamzer recorded the most transactions for this week by 17 sales transactions worth AED 94.64 million, followed by Al Hebiah Fourth with 13 sales transactions worth AED 29.67 million, and Al Hebiah Third with 9 sales transactions worth AED 15 million in third place.

 The top three transfers for apartments and villas were an apartment was sold for AED 162 million in Marsa Dubai, an apartment was second in the list sold for AED 142 million in Business Bay, and thirdly it was a sold for AED 63 million in Al Thanayah Fourth.

The sum of the amount of mortgaged properties for the week was 3 billion, with the highest being a land in Palm Jumeirah, mortgaged for AED 1 billion.

43 properties were granted between first-degree relatives worth AED 189 million.

We accept Guest Posts


DubaiCityGuide.com is owned and managed by Cyber Gear



  All fields are mandatory
Your Name
Email
City
Country
Your Comments
 Max 250 characters - Word Count :
Image Verification
Change Image
     
 
email print
1196
 

Sponsored By : PressReleaseNetwork.com           Sponsored Opportunities
       
       
   
       

Hotels hotels Check out Hotels in Dubai
Shopping shopping A complete Mall & Store Guide
Dining dining Eating out at the coolest spots
Sightseeing sightseeing Things to see & do
DCG Recommends dcg recommends Best of the best in Entertainment
News Alerts
News Alerts
Stay ahead with dubai news
dcg mobile
dcg Mobile
With you wherever you go
rss feed
RSS Feeds
Get the latest
dubai blog
Dubai Blog
Your space, your voice
sitemap
Sitemap
DCG at a glance