UAE commits US$5 million to UN Emergency Response Fund for 2020 #Dubai - Dubai City Guide
Guest Posts, Link Building, SEO, Pay-Per-Click campaigns
Advanced Search
Download our Media Kit

Restaurants

Education


 





Home / News /
   

UAE commits US$5 million to UN Emergency Response Fund for 2020
(14 December 2019)

  

The United Arab Emirates has announced a contribution of US$ five million to the UN Central Emergency Response Fund, CERF, during its annual high-level annual pledging event. 

Saud AlShamsi, Deputy Permanent Representative of the UAE to the UN, reaffirmed the UAE’s commitment to CERF and welcomed its leadership on anticipatory finance – releasing funds in advance of credibly predicted, near-term disasters. 

"The UAE has increased its contributions in recent years because CERF has an unprecedented track record in serving the principles of humanity, neutrality, impartiality and independence," AlShamsi said. "CERF allows us as a donor to reach more countries than we ever could alone, and in a way that is rapid, effective, and accountable." 
Additionally, the Deputy Permanent Representative of the UAE to the UN underlined the importance of mainstreaming gender, age and disability to deliver better results and save more lives, as well as further development of accountability tools. 

CERF was established in 2005 by the UN General Assembly as the UN global emergency response fund to enable urgent life-saving humanitarian action for people affected by crises anywhere in the world. Earlier in 2019, AlShamsi was appointed as a member of the CERF Advisory Group by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres for a three-year period. The group plays an important role in providing policy guidance and advice to CERF so that it remains an effective and efficient global emergency response fund.

We accept Guest Posts


DubaiCityGuide.com is owned and managed by Cyber Gear



  All fields are mandatory
Your Name
Email
City
Country
Your Comments
 Max 250 characters - Word Count :
Image Verification
Change Image
     
 
email print
1201
 

Sponsored By : PressReleaseNetwork.com           Sponsored Opportunities
       
       
   
       

Daily Guide

 

Interesting Links


Revive Spa

AvaTrade

International Humanitarian City

www.dubairestaurantsguide.com

Bayzat - Health Insurance UAE

Corporate Gifts

Middle East News



Hotels hotels Check out Hotels in Dubai
Shopping shopping A complete Mall & Store Guide
Dining dining Eating out at the coolest spots
Sightseeing sightseeing Things to see & do
DCG Recommends dcg recommends Best of the best in Entertainment
News Alerts
News Alerts
Stay ahead with dubai news
dcg mobile
dcg Mobile
With you wherever you go
rss feed
RSS Feeds
Get the latest
dubai blog
Dubai Blog
Your space, your voice
sitemap
Sitemap
DCG at a glance