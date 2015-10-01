RTA invites private sector to submit proposals for constructing 1500 bus shelters #Dubai - Dubai City Guide
RTA invites private sector to submit proposals for constructing 1500 bus shelters
(14 December 2019)

  

Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has invited private companies in the UAE and abroad to submit proposals for constructing about 1500 bus shelters for the convenience of passengers awaiting public buses in several districts of Dubai. The step is part of RTA’s ongoing efforts to promote the use of public transport and improve the infrastructure needed. The step also contributes to people happiness and the delivery of better services to bus riders, especially during the scorching heat of summer.

“This initiative is in line with the vision of our leaders to promote public-private partnership (PPP) to increase people happiness and improve their living standards.  With the rising urbanisation and development drive in Dubai, RTA is keen on extending and improving the level of service to residents and visitors of the Emirate, especially public transport users, to offering them safe & smooth transit experience,” said HE Mattar Al Tayer, Director-General and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of RTA.

“This strategic initiative has great potentials for interested private firms. It engages them in the construction of about 1500 bus shelters for waiting bus riders at new districts, over 2-3 years. The prospective developer will cater to the operation and maintenance of these shelters for 10 years, renewable to a similar period, against the use of advertising rights in those shelters,” explained Al Tayer.

RTA invited specialist local and international firms to submit proposals for innovative revenue models including, but not limited to, advertising. Such models have to integrate with the right-of-way and the smart city drive to ensure an enhanced customer service experience.

Submissions will be sorted based on technical and financial capabilities of bidders and proposed revenue plans. Bidding documents are available at RTA’s website (www.rta.ae), and the process will be in line with the applicable practices of e-tenders.

