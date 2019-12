To welcome the fall, La Mer, the world-class beachfront destination by Meraas, presents Playtime Island adventures for visitors big and small.

Until 9 November, La Mer invites you and your family to enjoy the pleasant weather and exciting entertainment on offer. All you have to do is spend AED100 at any of the destination's outlets to unlock a world of fun. Let your kids have the time of their life at La Mer's Playtime Island, where they can go on boat rides, compete in beach ball racing, conquer the bouncy castle, and create their own treasure at mini workshops dedicated to seashell decorations, playdough art and even ocean slime making.

Meanwhile, the rest of the family can stroll through the La Mer Central, browse the open-air market or grab a bite at one of the newly opened restaurants. And don't forget to keep an eye out for the Hawaiian dancers over the weekend to complete your island adventure.