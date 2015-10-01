Hessa Essa Buhumaid, Minister of Community Development, has crowned the winners of the 3rd Dubai Women’s Triathlon, which is held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, President of the UAE National Olympic Committee and Chairman of Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Creative Sports Award. Organised by the Women’s Sports Committee of Dubai Sports Council, the 3rd Dubai Women’s Triathlon saw the participation of 363 ladies of different abilities from diverse backgrounds. Saeed Hareb, Secretary-General of Dubai Sports Council, DSC, was present at the event along with Lamia Abdulaziz Khan, a member of DSC’s Board of Directors and Chairperson of the Women’s Sports Committee and the Organising Committee. Nasser Aman Al Rahma, Assistant Secretary-General of Dubai Sports Council, was also present along with other officials from DSC and the Women’s Sports Committee. Expressing her happiness with the number of participants, Buhumaid said, "The growing number of participants indicates an increase in women's awareness of the importance of sport and its role in building an individual’s personality." The Minister also appreciated Dubai Sports Council’s role in empowering different sections of the community through sport, especially women and people of determination. She also praised the efforts of the Women’s Sports Committee of Dubai Sports Council and the organising team of the Dubai Women’s Triathlon. Saeed Hareb said, "This event is a reflection of our wise leadership’s desire to empower women in sports and increase opportunities for them to participate. The participation of women of different nationalities and ages is evidence that we are on the right track and moving steadily towards achieving Dubai Sports Council’s goal of increasing the number of women actively involved in sports." Congratulating the winners, Lamia Abdulaziz Khan said, "We consider every participant a winner. So congratulations to all of them. We are proud of the success of the third edition of Dubai Women’s Triathlon and delighted with the year-on-year growth of the event. It is increasing in competitiveness and popularity every year and enjoys a prominent place in Dubai’s sporting calendar." Selected Results Sprint Nationals – Age 16-29: Shamsa Mohammed 1:47:50 Sprint Nationals – Age 30-99: 1-Anan Al Amri 1:35:40; 2-Jameela Al Ghurair 1:48:43; 3-Aisha Al Ghurair 1:52:01 Sprint Nationals - Teams: Desert Shield Team 1:43:42 Sprint Open – Age 16-29: 1-Joselyn Brea 1:09:04; 2-Michelle Lindqvist 1:17:56; 3-Holly Jones 1:18:38. Sprint Open – Age 30-99: Deirdre Casey 1:09:28; 2-Claire McCulloch 1:15:08; 3-Emma Deane 1:15:29 Sprint Open - Teams: 1-Abu Dhabi Police 1:13:10; 2-DM008 1:17:52; 3-Santa’s Sprint Sisters 1:28:05. Super Sprint Nationals – Age 16-29: 1-Asma Al Janahi 49:42; 2-Aisha Al Hammadi 1:01:24; 3-Jana Al Ramahi 1:11:33. Super Sprint Nationals – Age 30-99: 1-Fatima Al Hemeiri 50:28; Wafa Hasher 1:06:39; 3-Mehnaz Kamali 1:06:52. Super Sprint Nationals – Teams: 1-Abu Dhabi Police Emirati Team 51:55; 2-RTA 55:55; 3-DM009 56:00 Super Sprint Open – Age 16-29: Joud Dabous 42:13; 2-Maryam Ali 45:30; Precious Mae Rolluqui 51:52. Super Sprint Open – Age 30-99: 1-Kahli Johnson 45:38; 2-Islay De Nil 46:42; 3-Amelia Davis 47:48. Super Sprint Open – Teams: 1-DM003 45:53; 2-DM004 46:46; 3-Dm006 49:20.