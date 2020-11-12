The world’s tallest building, Burj Khalifa in Dubai lit up to mark the 20th anniversary of the adoption of United Nations Security Council resolution 1325 (2000) on Women, Peace and Security, a ground-breaking resolution that was spearheaded by women leaders and organisations. It is the first resolution that recognised women’s leadership and impactful role in achieving international peace and security and their contributions to conflict prevention, peacekeeping, conflict resolution and peacebuilding. The spectacular display also unveiled the visual identity for the Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak Women Peace and Security, which was launched in October 2020 signaling the UAE’s growing support of the Women, Peace and Security agenda, through capacity building to enhance women’s participation in peacebuilding in the region and around the world. On the occasion, Amina J. Mohammed is the Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations, said, "I had the pleasure to meet the first cohort of trainees from the UAE’s Women, Peace and Security Training Programme back in 2019. I was impressed by their commitment and drive to take part in this pilot initiative to provide military and peacekeeping training to women. "I am delighted to hear of the recent re-branding of this programme and to know that since my visit, that women have since been trained from across the Middle East, Africa and Asia, reflecting the need for greater diversity and inclusion in global peacekeeping efforts." She added, "As we mark the 20th anniversary of UN Security Council resolution 1325 on Women, Peace and Security this month it is clear that we are still not where we need to be to achieve inclusive and sustainable peace. It is only through innovative initiatives and partnerships such as this that we will achieve the goal of women’s meaningful and full participation in all aspects of peace and security. Thank you to H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak for her visionary leadership on this programme and to the partnership of UN Women." Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka, UN Under Secretary-General and UN Women Executive Director, said, "The women, peace, and security agenda requires a robust push to make the necessary radical shift into women’s equal and meaningful participation in peacemaking, peacekeeping, and peacebuilding. A key aspect to make women's inclusion a reality in a sector dominated by men, is training our next generation of women leaders in the military and peacekeeping sector. UN Women is pleased to count on the United Arab Emirates' support, as we pursue our vision of an equal, peaceful and just world." Noura Al Suwaidi, Director of the General Women’s Union, GWU, said, " We are delighted to unveil the new identity of the Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak Women Peace and Security Initiative; this pioneering programme, which the UAE is executing with the support of UN Women. More than 300 women from various Arab, Asian and African countries, have already been trained by the UAE Armed Forces in the last two years, which demonstrates the UAE’s commitment to advancing the women, peace and security agenda." "On October 31st, the United Nations marks the 20th anniversary of UN Security Council resolution 1325, which recognises that armed conflict affects women and men differently and calls for the meaningful participation of women in peace processes," said Dr. Mouza Al Shehhi, Director of the UN Women's Liaison Office for the GCC. "Evidence shows that when women participate in peace negotiations they are 35% more likely to result in lasting peace, so taking important steps towards enabling them to play a greater role in shaping the future and establishing security in their communities and around the world should be a top priority for all stakeholders involved," she concluded.