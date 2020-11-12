ACL – A Cimenteira do Louro, a Portuguese brand will return to Dubai this year to showcase its innovative flooring and wall tiles solutions at the Dubai Design Week, taking place between 9 – 14 November. Despite the unprecedented challenges this year, ACL did not stop innovating and pushing the boundaries to create exceptional designs in indoor and outdoor flooring and wall tiles solutions. “We are thrilled to return to Dubai this year with our new product portfolio. Despite all difficulties this year, we took this time to reinvent ourselves and take our commitment to innovation to the very next level. Thanks to our excellent technical and visual skilled experts, we perfected our offerings and our company’s indoor and outdoor floorings and coverings are now used in all types of international architectural projects,” said Paulo Lima, from Marketing Dept. at ACL. “This is what we would like to showcase to our audiences here in Dubai,” he further added. Whether industrial, rustic or contemporary architectural style, ACL’s concrete wall tiles add positive energy to the homes or commercial spaces. Guided by its beauty and versatility, the company’s coverings bring a sense of enjoyment and create a harmonious coexistence between environments. Some of the new products, such as ARDOS wall tiles, combines comfort with character that transforms the architectural space into a dimension of well-being aligned with the elements of nature. BERGO is a serene line, but fearless and striking at a palette of fourcolours of natural stones. Exterior and interior spaces are naturally integrated with the true essence of the environment. ACL has also brought some new colour trends to the palette, such asMADEIRAand TRAVERTINO concrete floorings that combine the durability of the concrete with the aesthetics of the wood and natural elements. Some of the beloved and well-known wall tiles collections, such as VERTICES, PRISMA, HANDO and HANDO PLUS have been further perfected to reflect the sophistication and elegance fused with warmth that concrete could bring into your every day life. “This year’s Dubai Design Week might be different, but for us it will still remain the platform that is committed to celebrate and promote design and creativity across the country. By returning to this annual event is a testament from our end that we are unwaveringly dedicated to our audiences, who are truly appreciative of our innovative styles and solutions”, Lima continued. ACL products can be purchased in Dubai through Casamia Building Material Trading LLC. For more information, please visit: https://aclweb.pt/en To watch our video and learn more about our products, please visit: https://bit.ly/2HlB7yH