UAE Vice President Reviews Dubai’s Ground-Breaking Environmental Projects Being Developed At A Cost Of AED6.6 Billion
(1 November 2020)
AED4 billion project to build the Dubai Centre for Waste Processing, one of the world’s largest plants of itskind,set to be completed in 2024


  

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai,reviewed a series of environmental and sustainability projects being developed in Dubaiat a cost AED6.6 billion. The projects include one of the world’s largest waste-to-energy plants being built at an investment of AED4 billion.

His Highness said the UAE is committed to implementing innovative projects that optimise use of resources as part of the country’s environmental sustainability strategy.“Providing a clean environment is at the heart of our efforts to advance development and provide a high quality of life both now and in the future. We have adopted global best practices and implemented ground-breaking projects to preserve our environment and protect the health and safety of the UAE’s people,” he said.

The first phase of Dubai’s waste-to-energy plant is set to be completed in 2023 while the entire project will be completed in 2024. With the capacity toprocess 1.9 million tonnes of municipal solid waste per year and generate 200 megawatts of energy annually, the plant can serve the requirements of 135,000 residential units.

Other major environmental projects include aproject to develop the first open garden on Al Mamzar Creek as part of the AED2 billion Green Dubai Project. To be implemented over a four-year period extending from 2021 to 2024, the project is set to add 8 million square metres of green spaces.

Dubai is also implementing an AED500 million project to develop one million square metres of beachfront area and anAED100 million development project to enhance the Ras Al Khor Wildlife Sanctuary’s ecosystem and biodiversity.The latteraims to increase wetlands in the sanctuary by 20 hectares andexpand green cover by planting mangrove trees in a100-hectare area.

