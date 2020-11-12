Dubai Sports Council’s Latest Community Offering, The Aqua Challenge Is A Big Success #Dubai - Dubai City Guide
Dubai Sports Council’s Latest Community Offering, The Aqua Challenge Is A Big Success
(2 November 2020)

  

Hallvard Borsheim and Tetiana Maltseva clinched the men's and women's titles, while Dubai Customs took the team crown at the first Aqua Challenge, which was held at the AquaFun Waterpark in JBR at the weekend.

His Excellency Saeed Hareb, Secretary General of Dubai Sports Council, flagged off the Challenge alongside Nasser Aman Al Rahma, Assistant Secretary General of Dubai Sports Council, and later awarded medals to the finishers as well.

The Aqua Challenge - the first such event taking place in the Middle East, on one of the most fun and entertaining obstacles course on planet earth – was organised by Dubai Sports Council in cooperation with "9714sports", and sponsored by Pocari Sweat.

Participants had to first run 100m on the beach and then dive into the water and swim to the massive 50,000sqft AquaFun Waterpark, the largest inflatable aqua park in the world. Once in there, they had to overcome 35 obstacles, which were arranged in the shape of "I Love Dubai", before swimming back to the shore and then running on sand to the finish line.

Amal Al Muhairi, founder of '9714sports' who are a member of Mohammed bin Rashid Establishment for Small and Medium Enterprises, said: "We are happy with the great success of this event, and really proud as well because it is the first event organized by the 9714sports."

The Dubai Sports Council has a diverse sports calendar catering to sports enthusiasts of all nationalities living in Dubai, and the Council is always looking to add more events that will encourage all members of the community – men and women – to participate and embrace a fun and healthy lifestyle.

RESULTS

400m Female: 1-Tetiana Maltseva 16:48; 2-Maryam Al Aleeli 18:02; 3-Marwa Al Hosani 32:26; 4-Reem Al Meqbaali 39:00; 5-Huda Al Khezaimy 40:44.

400m Male: 1-Hallvard Borsheim 5:48; 2-Khalid Al Kaabi 6:33; 3-Ahmed Al Sadi 6:37; 4-Ali Al Murawwi 7:41; 5-Hwana Agwa 7:53.

400m Team: 1-Dubai Customs 31:36; 2-Seshleham 56:03; 3-Aqua Trifecta 1:08:10.

