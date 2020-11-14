During Dubai Design Week, Hands Carpets are showcasing their curated ‘One Love’ collection at Downtown Design's new digital fair launching 9th November 2020 on their website www.downtowndesign.com. In addition, three of the one-of-a-kind creations – Italy, Turkey, and the masterpiece ‘10th carpet’, a collaboration of four designers, juxtaposing the projections of the designers’ hands – will be on physical display, for the first time in the UAE. The underlying theme of the fair this year explores the evolving values that will inform how we will live, work and play in a post-pandemic landscape. Please see below the collection announcement made earlier this year, for full details of the concept, which honours humanity’s unified stand and the uplifting benefits of creativity in overcoming adversity. Humanity's unified stand against the sweeping impact of the pandemic the world is going through inspired an artistic endeavour by Mumbai-based architect Padmini Pandey. An endeavour that brought together Hands Carpets and architects and designers from nine countries across five continents. Facilitated by innumerable discussions over transcontinental video calls, the One Love collection was born. One Love is a special collection of ten handmade carpets curated by architect Padmini Pandey. A part of the proceeds from the collection will go to Project Mala, a special programme dedicated to the education of children. The sale of each carpet will sponsor a year in the primary education of one underprivileged child residing in and around the carpet making centres of India. One Love that weaves us together The collection is a labour of love of nine design professionals — Pamela Caspani from Australia, Regina Davila from Guatemala, Padmini Pandey from India, Sheena Poerwantoro from Indonesia, Luisa Scanu from Italy, Karla Celorio from Mexico, Katia Santillan S. from Peru, Svetlana Selivanova from Russia and Tuna Meier from Turkey. “We, as architects and designers, have the power to shape and mould societies! We must exercise this power of design to contribute to the society’s welfare,” elaborated Ms Pandey, known for her award-winning design and architectural work in hospitality and luxury homes. “When creativity is used in the case of adversity, it empowers the concept of humanity rising above all odds & one love is born” she added. From the vividly coloured Australian reefs to the complex patterns of Russian ice fractals. From the very origin of human civilisation in Turkey to the contemporary icons of Italian architecture. Each designer brings in their distinct local cultures and artistic influences to reimagine the eternal, common elements of the sky and sea. A celebration of our diverse world, these designs are brought to life by Hands. Fluid form, organic motifs and contemporary stylistics manifest in these carpets. While all carpets are of the same dimensions, the 10th carpet, a collaboration of four designers, breaks form. A juxtaposition of the projections of the designers’ hands, this carpet captures the essence of all 9 designers and their unique cultures. It is a reflection of humanity’s fortitude that goes beyond all limits to connect and empower the entire world. The intricacies and nuances of the colours used in the design of each carpet have been developed to precision by Hands. These carpets are hand tufted in wool, bamboo silk and botanical silk. Each piece is unique and takes up to ten weeks to craft. “This tenacity to not just survive but to evolve in the face of adversity is inherently human,” says Mr Ravi Patodia, Managing Director, Hands. “One Love is a reflection of the resilient human spirit that is driven by pure artistic instinct.”