Pre-K education to be taken to the next level in Dubai during the New Normal

Ladybird Nursery today announced a landmark project in collaboration with the Knowledge Fund of Dubai to build one of the world’s most spacious early years settings. The nursery, which received academic plan approval from the Ministry of Education during the pandemic, will be located in the Al Barsha area within close proximity to several notable schools including American School of Dubai, Dubai American Academy and Dubai International Academy. Due to open in 2021, Ladybird Nursery in Al Barsha will follow the British Early Years Foundation Stage (EYFS) curriculum and will provide children with a nurturing environment where they develop socially, emotionally and physically. The nursery school is targeting itself to meet the highest environmental and energy standards set by the US Green Building Council. The nursery campus will be spread over 64,000 square feet and will have social distancing and COVID-19 protocols in place in accordance with UAE’s Ministry of Education protocols. Monica Valrani, CEO at Ladybird Nurseries in Dubai, commented on the announcement, “Since 1996, Ladybird has been preparing children for primary school success. The Al Barsha nursery setting reinforces our commitment and belief in the value of an early years education. I would like to personally thank the Ministry of Education and the Knowledge Fund for helping build the futures of children across the city of Dubai.” Hesham Khalifa Al Qaizi, CEO of Dubai Government’s Knowledge Fund, commented “We gladly take on our mission with the simple, yet the cherished goal of ensuring a better and brighter tomorrow for our children. And we believe that Ladybird Nursery and this project will be an exceptional added value to the education scene in Dubai.”