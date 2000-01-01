Dubai is known as a paradise for the rich, with its stunning beaches, crazy high rises, luxury cars and glamourous lifestyle and will always be the biggest tourist attraction in the UAE. Although, there is more to Dubai than many tourists actually believe with the city litters with hidden must-see places and today we’ve captured them all to ensure you don’t miss a thing on your travels. When travelling to Dubai, one of the most visited locations is of course the Burj Khalifa as it’s not just the tallest building in Dubai, but actually the tallest building in the world standing at an impressive 829.8 metres tall. Tourists like us can go up to the observation deck on the 124th floor and the views really give you some of the most unrestricted views in the whole world. The best thing about the views from the top is that you get a 360-degree uninterrupted views of the city, land and sea – a must in our opinion. If you are more into your shopping, a massive reason why many go to Dubai in the first place, then a visit to the impressive Dubai Mall should also be on the itinerary which also gives access to the Burj Khalifa and Dubai Aquarium. There is something for everyone in the malls and also an area of entertainment including cinema, food court and casinos. If you are looking to have a gamble before you go, why not check out Max Casinos which have some of the highest quality casinos online. Looking for somewhere away from the city life and something more to discover about Dubai’s history? Why not check out Old Dubai, or also known as Bastakia by the locals – built in the 19th century to be home for the wealthy Persian merchants, it really shows off the ancient architecture and history as well as offering museums, art galleries and the Al Serkal Cultural Foundation which has a rotating art exhibition located in one of the buildings. Or even going towards the see, or the Dubai Creek in which the locals call it which splits up the two areas of Dubai: Deira and Bur Dubai. The creek was originally used for the fisherman and divers back in the day but now you can visit and watch them do their craft. There are usually some tourist boats which allow you to travel up and down the Creek to watch on. And finally, what about the large picture frame that is sat on the opposite side of the city and seriously is a spectacle that needs to be seen. Not only is it an impressive bit of architecture, but also the home to many museums and one that we really enjoyed.