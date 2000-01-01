Choosing a perfume can be challenging, with all the great options available today. But finding your signature scent does not have to be stressful and headache-inducing. This guide will help you choose the scent that works best for your body’s chemistry and personal preference. A signature scent refers to the unique fragrance you radiate as a personal aroma memory to cherished loved ones and friends. This odor can linger in rooms, on your clothes, and over the air, which can alert people to your presence. The provided descriptions of branded perfumes online can be of help but are often useless, especially if you don’t know anything about fragrances or you can’t tell the difference between Alfred Verne and Dolce and Gabbana. So here are four tips that can guide you towards your signature scent. 1. Try two or three perfumes at a time. When presented with many perfumes to try, you may think it’s a good idea to sniff all the scents at once. However, doing so may leave you feeling overwhelmed and confused because this tends to overwork your olfactory bulb, the neural structure that transmits information about smells from the nose to the brain. Experts suggest limiting your searches to two or three fragrances. And though you may have heard about smelling coffee beans after each time you try a scent as this cleanses your palate, it would be better if you smell an article of your clothing instead. You can also bury your nose in your elbow to recalibrate it. Another tip is to try fragrances in the morning. The nose can smell better at this time of day. 2. Know the scent you are trying. Besides keeping your nose in excellent shape before trying out perfumes, you must also familiarize yourself with what you are smelling. Generally, there are four basic scent categories – floral, fresh, wood, and spice – and each has its own sub-categories. Floral – This is the broadest, most iconic, and feminine category . It includes jasmine, rose, and other feminine essences that most women adore. Ingredients like berries and violet also belong to this category. The scents are very tender and romantic.

Fresh – This is characterized by citrus notes like grapefruit and lemon. It also encompasses aromatic notes like lavender, basil, and rosemary.

Woody – This is classified as more masculine. This scent is related to nature, such as dry wood and cedar. It can also be associated with places like old libraries and churches where there is an impression of ancient wood.

Spice – Otherwise known as oriental, this scent family is timeless. It is associated with warm spices, smoke, incense, and leather. Some also have notes of true vanilla, which is earthy. 3. Allow the perfume to settle on your skin. If you are one of those shoppers who walk into the fragrance store, pick up a testing strip, and place the scented strip under your nose, then you are examining the perfume incorrectly. Rather than sniffing scents and then deciding which brand to buy, try just spraying one onto a blotter and leaving it there for several minutes. After that, waft the scented blotter towards yourself to feel the scent instead of placing it directly to your nose. Once you have narrowed down the options to a few scents, try them on your skin. Choose a fragrance-free spot, spray the perfume, and wait for it to dry down. You must not rub the fragrance upon application because this will alter its molecular structure. Give the ingredients time, around 10-15 minutes, to settle on your skin so you can get the full aroma. 4. The order of perfume notes matters. Also known as the Perfume Pyramid, the order of perfume notes is something you should know about. Like cooking recipes, perfumes have different levels of notes that work together to create a unique scent. Here's how the base, middle, and top notes can help you find your signature scent. Base notes – These notes last the longest. They also have heavy spice elements that pull the fragrance together. Some of the frequently used base notes are oak moss, vetiver, resins, and patchouli.

Middle notes – These notes are considered the perfume's backbone. It is the scent that people will remember. Common middle notes used are floral and spice scents.

Top notes – These notes are often engaging, bright, aromatic, and refreshing. The most important thing to remember about top notes is that it evaporates fast. It acts as cheerful introductions to middle and base notes. Some of the commonly used top notes are apple, lime, basil, pink or black pepper, apple, bergamot, rosemary, mandarin, watermelon, and thyme. Fragrances evolve. The top note will last for about 20 minutes, while the middle and base notes will last for about four hours. Finding your signature scent involves some trial and error. Take your time in trying out different fragrances, and don't pick one simply because it is popular. Like when shopping for clothing, you must sample the scent, enjoy it, and make sure it is the right one. It can be a long journey, but it is definitely worth it! AUTHOR BIO Mohammed Ali is the Owner and Managing Director at France Gallery Co., a well-established retail supplier of high-end gift items and accessories in Kuwait. Its multi-product range runs from original French perfumes, bags, and fashion accessories to original leather purses and wallets for both men and women — all quality products and international labels at the most affordable prices.