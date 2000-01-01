Gulf Capital, one of the largest and most active alternative asset managers in the GCC, today announced the appointment of Kaiser Jasrai as a Managing Director of Fundraising and Investor Relations. He will lead fundraising and investor relations activities for Gulf Capital, expanding and strengthening its regional and global investors' network and relationships.



Kaiser, who is a specialist capital raiser across the alternative asset classes, joins Gulf Capital from global placement firm Eaton Partners where he spent six years as Managing Director, covering Middle Eastern, European and global investors and where he was ranked as a top-performing distribution professional in the firm's European operations. During his career, Kaiser has personally raised significantly over US$1 billion in institutional capital from Limited Partners including pension funds, endowments, family offices, and sovereign wealth funds across Europe and the Middle East for private markets strategies.



Throughout his career, which saw him work for UBS Investment Bank in London and Standard Chartered Bank in the Middle East to Eaton Partners in Europe, Kaiser has worked across a broad spectrum of alternative investments strategies including buyouts, growth capital, venture capital, credit and real estate with top-tier fund managers in Asia, Europe and the United States of America.



Dr. Karim El Solh, Chief Executive Officer of Gulf Capital, said: "We are delighted to welcome Kaiser to the team as we embark on a new growth strategy for the firm. Kaiser brings extensive experience across the EMEA region and deep knowledge of the alternative investments ecosystem. His broad network of global and regional investors and global fundraising experience will be extremely valuable as he leads the team on capital raising and investor relations. I look forward to working with Kaiser on launching new funds and co-investment vehicles across private equity and private debt, growing our assets under management, and offering our investors exciting new investment opportunities in near future."



Kaiser Jasrai added: "Gulf Capital has become the go-to partner for institutional investors looking at investing in the GCC and growth markets. I am thrilled to join the talented team at Gulf Capital as the firm expands its diversified platform across a larger footprint and to contribute to its success across growth markets."



Kaiser holds a BA and Masters from Oxford University. He also holds an MSc from the London School of Economics. https://www.gulfcapital.com