Moro Hub Offers Managed Security Services in the Region #Dubai - Dubai City Guide
Guest Posts, Link Building, SEO, Pay-Per-Click campaigns
Advanced Search
Download our Media Kit

Restaurants

Education


 





Home / News /
   

Moro Hub Offers Managed Security Services in the Region
(15 December 2020)

  

Moro Hub (Data Hub Integrated Solutions LLC), a subsidiary of Digital DEWA, the digital arm of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) as a part of Dubai 10X initiative, announced the launch of end-to-end managed security services in the region. Customers can now avail Moro Hub’s 24x7 security monitoring and threat management service that is augmented with advanced technologies hosted on Moro Hub Cloud and managed by highly skilled cybersecurity experts. Moro Hub leverages next generation security monitoring platforms powered by advanced analytic capabilities, including machine learning, threat behaviour modelling and threat intelligence.

Moro Hub has expanded its extensive cybersecurity services portfolio, which includes Cyber Defence Services, Cyber Exposure Analysis, Security Operations Services and managed Identity & Access Management services. The new service provides end-to-end security monitoring and threat management for IT, Internet of Things (IoT) and OT/critical Infrastructure from Moro Hub's state-of-the-art Cyber Defence Centre.

Cybersecurity is a key pillar of Moro Hub’s Smart Cities Command and Control Centre to provide a safe and secure computing environment. Through its collaboration and alliances with world-class cybersecurity technology partners/vendors, Moro Hub confidently offers its government entities and enterprises clients advance cybersecurity services and proactively protect them from cybersecurity attacks and threats.

Customers have to continuously face growing cyber threats and increasingly sophisticated cyber-attacks. However, this can be quite challenging, especially with shortage of skilled security professionals and complex compliance requirements. Regional customers can now rest easy by relying on Moro Hub’s managed security services offering that guarantees enhanced security and lowered risks.

We accept Guest Posts


DubaiCityGuide.com is owned and managed by Cyber Gear



  All fields are mandatory
Your Name
Email
City
Country
Your Comments
 Max 250 characters - Word Count :
Image Verification
Change Image
     
 
email print
1159
 

Sponsored By : PressReleaseNetwork.com           Sponsored Opportunities
       
       
   
       

Hotels hotels Check out Hotels in Dubai
Shopping shopping A complete Mall & Store Guide
Dining dining Eating out at the coolest spots
Sightseeing sightseeing Things to see & do
DCG Recommends dcg recommends Best of the best in Entertainment
News Alerts
News Alerts
Stay ahead with dubai news
dcg mobile
dcg Mobile
With you wherever you go
rss feed
RSS Feeds
Get the latest
dubai blog
Dubai Blog
Your space, your voice
sitemap
Sitemap
DCG at a glance