Moro Hub (Data Hub Integrated Solutions LLC), a subsidiary of Digital DEWA, the digital arm of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) as a part of Dubai 10X initiative, announced the launch of end-to-end managed security services in the region. Customers can now avail Moro Hub’s 24x7 security monitoring and threat management service that is augmented with advanced technologies hosted on Moro Hub Cloud and managed by highly skilled cybersecurity experts. Moro Hub leverages next generation security monitoring platforms powered by advanced analytic capabilities, including machine learning, threat behaviour modelling and threat intelligence.

Moro Hub has expanded its extensive cybersecurity services portfolio, which includes Cyber Defence Services, Cyber Exposure Analysis, Security Operations Services and managed Identity & Access Management services. The new service provides end-to-end security monitoring and threat management for IT, Internet of Things (IoT) and OT/critical Infrastructure from Moro Hub's state-of-the-art Cyber Defence Centre.

Cybersecurity is a key pillar of Moro Hub’s Smart Cities Command and Control Centre to provide a safe and secure computing environment. Through its collaboration and alliances with world-class cybersecurity technology partners/vendors, Moro Hub confidently offers its government entities and enterprises clients advance cybersecurity services and proactively protect them from cybersecurity attacks and threats.

Customers have to continuously face growing cyber threats and increasingly sophisticated cyber-attacks. However, this can be quite challenging, especially with shortage of skilled security professionals and complex compliance requirements. Regional customers can now rest easy by relying on Moro Hub’s managed security services offering that guarantees enhanced security and lowered risks.