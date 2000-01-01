Etisalat announced it has joined the AWS Direct Connect Service Delivery Programme to offer fast, private, and secure connectivity for accessing AWS cloud services. This enables Etisalat’s customers to accelerate adoption of AWS cloud solutions by using high performance and secure direct connectivity, providing customers with more choice in line with Etisalat’s multi-cloud strategy.

As an AWS Consulting Partner, Etisalat will support customers in their journey to move to the AWS cloud by delivering high-speed, dedicated connectivity, ensuring low- latency, consistent network experience, and robust security for customers leading to high performance levels and availability.

Salvador Anglada, Group Chief Business Officer, Etisalat said: “We are proud to be partnering with AWS to become the first telco in the UAE to offer cutting edge cloud connectivity solutions to all our customers. Etisalat’s expertise with AWS services will help customers in building a hybrid cloud environment. This is also a testimony to Etisalat’s commitment to its vision of ‘Driving the digital future to empower societies’ and supporting all customers in their digital journey.”

Zubin Chagpar, Head of Middle East and Africa, Public Sector, AWS said: “We welcome Etisalat to the AWS Direct Connect Service Delivery Programme. As a leading telco in the region, this creates more opportunities to help organisations in the UAE to accelerate their digital transformation by migrating critical applications even faster to AWS. We look forward to continuing to work with Etisalat to bring more solutions that enable fast and secure cloud adoption.”

AWS is enabling scalable, flexible, and cost-effective cloud solutions from startups to global enterprises. To support the seamless integration and deployment of these solutions, AWS established the AWS Service Delivery Programme to help customers identify AWS Consulting Partners with deep experience delivering specific AWS services.