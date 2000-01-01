Etisalat becomes first telco in UAE to join AWS Direct Connect Service Delivery Programme #Dubai - Dubai City Guide
Guest Posts, Link Building, SEO, Pay-Per-Click campaigns
Advanced Search
Download our Media Kit

Restaurants

Education


 





Home / News /
   

Etisalat becomes first telco in UAE to join AWS Direct Connect Service Delivery Programme
(15 December 2020)

  

Etisalat announced it has joined the AWS Direct Connect Service Delivery Programme to offer fast, private, and secure connectivity for accessing AWS cloud services. This enables Etisalat’s customers to accelerate adoption of AWS cloud solutions by using high performance and secure direct connectivity, providing customers with more choice in line with Etisalat’s multi-cloud strategy.

As an AWS Consulting Partner, Etisalat will support customers in their journey to move to the AWS cloud by delivering high-speed, dedicated connectivity, ensuring low- latency, consistent network experience, and robust security for customers leading to high performance levels and availability.

Salvador Anglada, Group Chief Business Officer, Etisalat said: “We are proud to be partnering with AWS to become the first telco in the UAE to offer cutting edge cloud connectivity solutions to all our customers. Etisalat’s expertise with AWS services will help customers in building a hybrid cloud environment. This is also a testimony to Etisalat’s commitment to its vision of ‘Driving the digital future to empower societies’ and supporting all customers in their digital journey.”

Zubin Chagpar, Head of Middle East and Africa, Public Sector, AWS said: “We welcome Etisalat to the AWS Direct Connect Service Delivery Programme. As a leading telco in the region, this creates more opportunities to help organisations in the UAE to accelerate their digital transformation by migrating critical applications even faster to AWS. We look forward to continuing to work with Etisalat to bring more solutions that enable fast and secure cloud adoption.”

AWS is enabling scalable, flexible, and cost-effective cloud solutions from startups to global enterprises. To support the seamless integration and deployment of these solutions, AWS established the AWS Service Delivery Programme to help customers identify AWS Consulting Partners with deep experience delivering specific AWS services.

We accept Guest Posts


DubaiCityGuide.com is owned and managed by Cyber Gear



  All fields are mandatory
Your Name
Email
City
Country
Your Comments
 Max 250 characters - Word Count :
Image Verification
Change Image
     
 
email print
1242
 

Sponsored By : PressReleaseNetwork.com           Sponsored Opportunities
       
       
   
       

Hotels hotels Check out Hotels in Dubai
Shopping shopping A complete Mall & Store Guide
Dining dining Eating out at the coolest spots
Sightseeing sightseeing Things to see & do
DCG Recommends dcg recommends Best of the best in Entertainment
News Alerts
News Alerts
Stay ahead with dubai news
dcg mobile
dcg Mobile
With you wherever you go
rss feed
RSS Feeds
Get the latest
dubai blog
Dubai Blog
Your space, your voice
sitemap
Sitemap
DCG at a glance