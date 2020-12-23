His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Media Council, stressed that developing the Arab mediasector in line with the latest globaladvancements in the industryisa strategic priority for government decision makers and media institutions in the region.

HH Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed’s remarks came as Dubai Press Club gears up to host a virtual edition of the Arab Media Forum on 23 December 2020,which will feature a number of leading media figures from the region and around the world.

The decision to hold the 19th edition of the prestigious media event virtually is part of observingCOVID-19precautionary protocols.

HH Sheikh Ahmed said: “Since its inception, the Arab Media Forum has championed the drive to develop the Arab media sector by highlighting technological advancements, content development trends and solutions for challenges, and promoting dialogue and exchange of expertise at regional and international levels.”

Underlining the important role the media plays in the development of nations, HH Sheikh Ahmed noted that adopting effectiveand balanced media strategies is key to boosting competitiveness on a global scale.

“As the world embraces the Fourth Industrial Revolution, the Arab media sector needs to keep up with technological advancements and solutions to boost their competencies and deal with evolving challenges in a highly competitive industry,” HH Sheikh Ahmed added.

The agenda of the upcoming virtual edition of the Arab Media Forum covers a wide variety of topics ranging from the latest technological advancements, innovation, content trends, empowerment of young talent, and tolerance and coexistence.

As Chairman of the Dubai Media Council, His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammedconveyed his best wishes to participants in the upcoming virtual Arab Media Forum and affirmed the UAE’s constant support for the development of the Arab media sector.