RTA has collaborated with Emaar Entertainment to issue premium co-branded Nol card, which will provide up to 40% discount at some of the most famous attractions in Dubai. Announced at the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on 30 July 2020, this long-term collaboration allows the new co-branded NOL cardholders to access exceptional discounts and promotions at Dubai Aquarium & Underwater Zoo, Ekart Zabeel, KidZania, VR Park, Dubai Ice Rink, Reel Cinemas and Dig-It. They can also benefit from discounts and special offers at "At the Top-Burj Khalifa." Cardholders can avail the discount at all Emaar Entertainments attractions ticket counters. The discount price offered to cardholders will be the highest available, except for special promotion campaigns. At just AED55, the co-branded Nol card would save the cardholder more than AED6,000/ in three years. Mohammed Yousuf Al Mudharreb, CEO of Corporate Technology Support Services Sector, signed the MoU on behalf of RTA. Al Mudharreb praised the MoU signing considering it an important step towards building up strategic partnerships with nationally reputed entities, like RTA and Emaar Entertainment. This step would indisputably enhance RTA's tireless efforts to deliver top-notch services at an affordable rate to make people happy, including residents, visitors and tourists flocking to Dubai from all over the world.” "RTA always seeks to bring more value to customers and users of public transport. We are proud of this partnership with Emaar Entertainment which we consider another milestone in RTA's efforts to establish customer happiness", said Al Mudhareb. He pointed out that RTA had established the 'Nol Strategy' to make Nol the leading digital ticketing, payment and access platform enabling seamless mobility. The Nol strategy aligns with the Government of Dubai vision to make Dubai, the smartest city in the world, delivering People happiness. Commenting on the Memorandum of Understanding with RTA, Mr Ahmad Al Matrooshi, Managing Director, Emaar Properties PJSC said: "We are pleased to start this cooperation with RTA through the co-branded Nol cards. This new agreement is aligned with Emaar Entertainment's commitment always to seek innovative solutions and partnerships to enhance our visitors' experience and provide consumers with the best value for money. RTA's co-branded Nol cards will allow us to extend our services to a wider group in our community, visitors and residents alike, who will now enjoy amazing offers and deals at our iconic attractions." It is worth mentioning that the Nol card can be used for payment in more than 10000 retail shops, ENOC petrol stations, Public parks, Museums and Parking in Dubai. RTA has a very ambitious plan to extend NOL payment to other areas in the coming years. The RTA and Emaar Entertainment co-branded premium cards are available at all metro stations, bus stations, zoom stores, as well as at Emaar Entertainment attractions counters and selected retail stores.