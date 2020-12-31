A visit to any place can never be complete without fulfilling meals. Dubai is known for its countless multi cuisine restaurants and bars. If you are a food lover, you will be impressed by the number of options in food and drinks available to you. A good meal can set the mood right for your sojourn. Here are some restaurants to try when you are looking forward to the best brunch in Dubai Karma Café Dubai Food lovers are in for a treat at Karma Café. This place has everything you are looking for from live music to valet parking. You can enjoy exotic brunches with a touch of different cuisines around the world at Karma Café Dubai. Starting from 1:00 pm on Friday, the brunch continues up to 4:00 pm. You can enjoy sushis and Karma signature dishes during your Dubai holiday. Karma Café comes from the makers of popular Buddha-Bar and includes everything a food lover and traveller may seek during his sojourn. Chez Charles Dubai Brunch If you are looking for a satisfying brunch on a Saturday, Chez Charles Dubai is the place for you. This is one place where every ingredient added to the dish is handpicked to create the perfect dish for you. If you are planning a chill Saturday brunch with your friends, make your booking at Chez Charles Dubai. Cocktails, spritz, and the elaborate menu will provide you with everything for a perfect Saturday brunch. Boca Brunch You can look forward to a late brunch in Dubai on Fridays and Saturdays at Boca Brunch. This is a restaurant and bar that allows you to enjoy Mediterranean cuisines like Spanish, Italian, and French cuisines. Time Out Dubai voted Boca Brunch as the BEST European Restaurant in Dubai in the year 2016. You can savour the delicious foods while live music and entertainer help you stay entertained. Saffron Dubai Saffron Dubai is located on Atlantis the Palm. If you are a lover of Asian food, this is the place for you. The perfect ambience just helps to create the right mood. As a foodie, you can choose from 220 varied options to please your taste buds. Relax and enjoy the different foods from Asian cuisine in the perfect welcoming settings. Crescendo Dubai Brunch This is another great place to enjoy a Saturday brunch. Located on The Palm Jumeirah, it is a perfect place to enjoy late Saturday brunch enjoying the perfect view of the pool. Crescendo Dubai is set by the dazzling waters of the infinity pool. You can enjoy sumptuous brunches while enjoying the views of the coast. There are live food stations and you can enjoy freshly cooked brunches to satiate your senses. Loca Restaurant & Bar Foodies who are looking for a distinctive appeal can choose the Loca Restaurant & Bar for their Friday Brunch. The brickwork and stainless-steel façade of this place give it a unique underground appeal. Apart from the exotic listing of foods, the place also has a vast choice when it comes to beers. Ce La VI Dubai Brunch If you want to make the Dubai brunch special for your family, this is the place to take them. The rooftop restaurant is the best place for a bubbly Friday brunch. Located in Downtown Dubai, this place has valet parking, free wi-fi, and all other modern facilities that you expect. You can enjoy alcohol and shisha at the pool. You can also enjoy themed performances with your family while savouring a delectable brunch. Reform Social & Grill-The Friday Brunch People who wish to enjoy a Late British Brunch will find this place to be perfect. The terrace restaurant with live music playing in the background ensures the perfect setting for a late brunch on Friday. There are two sittings available so that people enjoy their meals uninterrupted. Stars N Bars Brunch Located on the La Mer Beach in Dubai, Stars N Bars is the best place to enjoy Californian Dream Weekend in Dubai. You can savour three-course meals starting from 1 pm every Saturday. Free flow drinks are another speciality of this place. Book in advance and reserve your table for a fulfilling brunch experience. Arboretum Dubai Placed on the ground floor of Jumeirah Al Qasr, this place offers a vast array of tasty foods. You can treat yourself to freshly barbecued Wagyu burgers. You can savour the freshly baked desserts. The live cooking stations are the best places to try out new cuisines and untried foods. You won’t know how time passes here as live entertainment will prevent you from getting bored. Casa De Tapas Lovers of Spanish cuisine should visit the Casa De Tapas for a Friday brunch. The brunch package includes mouth-watering cheese, cold cuts, pintxos and cold tapas. Book in advance to enjoy a brunch party here with loved ones.