dnata, a leading global air and travel services provider, is partnering with UK-based Virgin Atlantic to support the airline’s highly anticipated return to Dubai this winter. dnata Representation Services has been selected to provide a comprehensive range of services to the airline as its general sales agent (GSA) in the UAE. The partnership establishes UAE-based infrastructure for local sales, marketing and distribution support, providing a full range of travel services for Virgin customers flying to and from Dubai. dnata’s services will support the airline as it gears up to resume flights between London Heathrow (LHR) and Dubai International (DXB) this month. Flights are now available for customers to book, and will operate from 30th October 2023 through to March 2024 with a four-times-weekly seasonal service. Simon Woodford, Vice President Global Air Services at dnata Travel Group, said, "dnata Representation Services previously served as Virgin Atlantic’s GSA in the UAE, and we are delighted to be working with this dynamic airline as it makes its exciting return to Dubai. Our experienced team will work hard to support Virgin Atlantic in achieving its business objectives and growth plans, as the UAE continues to prove a top destination of choice for UK travellers." Liezl Gericke, Head of International at Virgin Atlantic, commented, "We’ve long wanted to return to Dubai when the time was right, and we know our customers will be over the moon with the reintroduction of this popular route. Nothing sets our hearts soaring like a new destination or reintroducing an old favourite. We look forward to welcoming our customers back on board, whether travelling for business or leisure or heading back to the United Kingdom to reconnect with friends and family." The new service is set to offer seamless connections and consistent long-haul onboard experiences for customers connecting from Dubai via London Heathrow to destinations throughout North America across both the Virgin Atlantic and Delta networks, including New York, Seattle, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, and San Francisco.