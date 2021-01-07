Guest Posts, Link Building, SEO, Pay-Per-Click campaigns
Summary Of Weekly Real Estate Transactions For The Week Ending 07 January 2021. (7 January 2021)
The real estate and properties transactions valued at 4.3 billion in total during the week ending 07 January 2021. The sum of transactions was 1,546.

‏UAE Announces 2,067 New COVID-19 Cases, 2,199 Recoveries, And 4 Deaths In Last 24 Hours (6 January 2021)
The Ministry of Health and Prevention, MoHAP, announced that it conducted 156,520 additional COVID-19 tests over the past 24 hours, using state-of-the-art medical testing equipment.

Dubai Raises Total Value Of Economic Incentives To AED7.1 Billion (6 January 2021)
The decision tolaunch the new stimulus package is based on therecommendations of the Dubai EconomySupport Committee, chaired by His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum,Second Deputy Chairmanof The Executive Council, to continue supporting all economic and business sectors in Dubai.

DMCC’s Dubai Diamond Exchange To Host Six Diamond Tenders In January 2021 (6 January 2021)
DMCC, the Free Zone and Government of Dubai Authority on commodities trade and enterprise, will host six diamond tenders in its Dubai Diamond Exchange, the world’s largest diamond tender facility, in January 2021.

Social Media Trends 2021: Optimize Your Digital Marketing Strategy For Social Success

Social media is developing to be much more critical than ever. To meet and attract more clients in 2021, we have collated the top 6 social media patterns for you.

  Read
 

Adopting Smart Ways To Increase Your Stamina

Do you feel lazy and lethargic at all times? Do you wish to become active and energetic? Well, you need to work on staying active by increasing your stamina.

  Read
 

Explosion Proof Lighting

Explosion Proof LED Lighting are ideal lights that can operate in harsh circumstances like trains, coal mines, factories, and factory sites. Additionally, explosion proof lighting can be used for factories and specific chemical and petrochemical processing facilities, sewer treatment plants, overseas and pier installations, garages, and storage centers. Explosion Proof LED Lighting, made for installations in which moisture, dirt, dust, and flaws or vibrations are found. It can also be utilized in hazardous places in the feeling of flammable vapors or dust or gases. Because of the strong style of explosion proof lighting  dubai fittings, the probability of explosions and ignitions is very reduced. Therefore, this greatly enhances the protection of workers working in dangerous places.

  Read
 

Why Should Hotel Rooms Be Your Next Property Investment?

When you think about investing in property, the typical property types that would come to mind are houses and apartments or flats. Residential property for sale in Dubai, for example, certainly sounds like a lucrative option that a serious investor would look into.

  Read
 

Exciting Online Casino Games

The gaming world is booming with lots of fun thanks to a variety of choice when it comes to online casino games. We will cover the most popular games that are easily accessible in almost all online casinos. That way, you’ll have an easy time selecting a game of choice.

  Read
 

IEC Telecom and Thuraya launch a digital game-changing solution at Seatrade Maritime

IEC Telecom and Thuraya introduced Orion Edge V (“V” for virtual), a state-of-the-art satcom system which offers an affordable VSAT-like experience over compact hardware. Digitalisation, previously reserved for large vessels, is now available for smaller crafts. At a time when some 60% of Middle Eastern companies report that they are now actively investing in digital technologies, digitalised vessels have a competitive advantage when it comes to adapting to challenges and optimising business opportunities. The United Arab Emirates is one of the top 20 most digitally advanced economies in the world, and in the maritime sector, many Middle East port operators are turning to the Internet of Things (IoT) to drive value in the digital economy, which is estimated to grow to a value of $14 trillion by 2030.

  Read
 

The Essential Sportswear for Male Runners in Dubai

Browse the best online sports store in Dubai, and you will see a variety of sportswear options. After all, your running apparel is just as important as your running shoes. The top and socks you choose make a difference whether you are out for a jog or competing in a triathlon. Your decision to put on compression-wear or calf guards affect your muscle recovery and risk of injury. Opting to track your stats with a sports watch can enhance your athleticism.

  Read
 

The Evolving Skin Treatment Industry In Dubai

Our skin has quite an important role to play and a really instrumental impact on not only how we live our lives currently but how our lives and the quality of our lives is going to unfold as we head into the future and beyond. In the years past, we have not had nearly as much attention to detail and overall emphasis on our skin, however we are finally beginning to change the tables and shift in a more positive and healthy direction. It has, of course, taken some time to get to this point. However, as we head forward different parts of the world are finally giving more attention to detail and emphasis to their own skin care fields and their collective attention to not only the role of our skin but how we can best take care of it.

  Read
 

