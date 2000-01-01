Hamdan bin Mohammed approves salary increases for Imams and ‏muezzins serving Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department in Dubai #Dubai - Dubai City Guide
Hamdan bin Mohammed approves salary increases for Imams and ‏muezzins serving Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department in Dubai
(23 March 2024)

  

Under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime
Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed
bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council
of Dubai, has ordered salary increases for Imams and ‏muezzins serving in mosques
operating under the Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department in Dubai in
recognition of their contribution to advancing the message of humanitarianism, service
to the community, and social values.

The gesture reflects His Highness&#39;s commitment to empowering mosque Imams in their
role of promoting the inclusive message of Islam and fostering ethical and positive
social attitudes. The move also recognises the dedication of the preachers in
overseeing religious affairs and upholding constructive societal principles.

