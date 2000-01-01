Under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime

Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed

bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council

of Dubai, has ordered salary increases for Imams and ‏muezzins serving in mosques

operating under the Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department in Dubai in

recognition of their contribution to advancing the message of humanitarianism, service

to the community, and social values.

The gesture reflects His Highness's commitment to empowering mosque Imams in their

role of promoting the inclusive message of Islam and fostering ethical and positive

social attitudes. The move also recognises the dedication of the preachers in

overseeing religious affairs and upholding constructive societal principles.