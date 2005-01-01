ESNAAD Real Estate Development L.L.C, known as "ESNAAD”,proudly announced the launch of its ground-breaking project, "The Spark by ESNAAD," marking a significant milestone in the company's journey. Under the visionary leadership of CEO Ashraf Elbendari, ESNAAD is poised to emerge as a key player in Dubai's dynamic real estate sector. Strategically located in Mohamed Bin Rashid City, District 11, along Dubai Al Ain Road, "The Spark by ESNAAD" is a modern residential development featuring a ground floor, five additional floors, and a rooftop, offering a meticulously designed total of 50 apartments. The project includes 20 units of 1-bedroom apartments and 30 units of 2-bedroom apartments, showcasing ESNAAD's commitment to meeting the diverse needs and preferences of its clientele. With a rich history deeply rooted in the real estate and construction sector, ESNAAD, operating under the umbrella of Aura Holdings, has been a pivotal player since its parent company's inception in 2005. This legacy of excellence lays the foundation for "The Spark by ESNAAD," which aims to elevate the standards of luxury living in Dubai. Commenting on this milestone, Ashraf Elbendari, CEO of ESNAAD, stated: "'The Spark by ESNAAD' stands as a testament to our dedication to innovation, quality, and customer satisfaction. We believe in enriching lives by creating exceptional living spaces that surpass mere functionality. This project underscores our commitment to providing premium and trustworthy residential opportunities in Dubai." Distinguished by its design-led approach, contemporary design, emphasis on quality, and value for money, "The Spark by ESNAAD" sets itself apart through hands-on management, ensuring rigorous project quality control. With a global reach and transactions involving over 2,000 customers worldwide, ESNAAD primarily focuses its expansion plans on Dubai for the next five years. The company envisions becoming a developer synonymous with cutting-edge design, sustainable practices, and enduring value, drawing inspiration from the visionary leadership of H.H. Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum. "The Spark by ESNAAD" is not merely a development; it is a testament to ESNAAD's commitment to innovation and high-quality residences. Expected to significantly contribute to Dubai's progressive urban development, the project enjoys convenient access to Al Ain Road (E66) and future integration with the Dubai Silicon Oasis Metro Route, aligning with the Roads and Transport Authority's strategic expansion initiatives, fostering a vibrant living and working environment.