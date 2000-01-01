Dubai Holding And Community Development Authority Organise Exhibition To Distribute Eid Gifts To Orphans And Underprivileged Minors #Dubai - Dubai City Guide
Guest Posts, Link Building, SEO, Pay-Per-Click campaigns
Advanced Search
Home / News /
   

Dubai Holding And Community Development Authority Organise Exhibition To Distribute Eid Gifts To Orphans And Underprivileged Minors
(4 April 2024)

  

Dubai Holding, a globally diversified investment company with investments in 31 countries, and the Community Development Authority in Dubai (CDA), jointly hosted a special exhibition dedicated to distributing gifts to orphans and underprivileged minors ahead of Eid Al Fitr.The two-day exhibition, held at the Authority's Al Mizhar Majlis, was part of the joint Ramadan initiative 'Gift It Forward' by Dubai Holding and the Community Development Authority.

The event, overseen by employees from the CDA and supported by volunteers from the ‘Dubai Volunteering Programme’, offered a diverse selection of Eid supplies, gifts, stationery, and accessories to beneficiaries registered with the Authority.The initiative not only addressed practical needs but also created an atmosphere of happiness and social unity among all those involved. Around 1,400 beneficiaries, including orphans, minors, and their families, benefited from the event.

Organised as part of the #RamadanInDubai campaign that waslaunched under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Media Council (DMC), the‘Gift It Forward’ initiative stands out for its innovative approach of repurposing thousands of new products and goods and transforming them into distinctive and meaningful gifts. The initiative reflects Dubai Holding's commitment to social responsibility and highlights the importance of mindful consumption while consistently embracing principles of generosity.

Throughout Ramadan, the ‘Gift It Forward’ initiative involved repurposing thousands of new products and goods, which were then distributed as special gifts to over 8,000 workers and 1,400 low-income individuals with the assistance of the Community Development Authority.The initiative demonstrates Dubai Holding’s commitment to giving back to the community and its proactive efforts in adopting sustainable practices that positively impact both society and the environment.

HarizAl-Murr bin Hariz, CEO of the Development and Social Development Sector at the Community Development Authority, said that partnering with Dubai Holding to launch the 'Gift It Forward' initiative highlights the importance of corporate social responsibility in endorsing sustainable development initiatives. It also demonstrates the importance of joint community efforts in fostering a culture of unity and compassion, while enhancing the welfare of the most vulnerable groups in society.

“Distributing gifts to orphans and minors conveys a message of unity and inclusivity, reaffirming that Eid celebrations are incomplete without them. By bringing joy to them, we reinforce our collective bond. We wholeheartedly support such thoughtful community initiatives that foster community integration and empowerment, strengthen the fabric of our society and bind us all together,” Bin Hariz said.

Huda Buhumaid, Chief Impact Officer at Dubai Holding, said,“The ‘Gift It Forward’ initiative aligns with Dubai Holding’s sustainability strategy and our commitment to encouraging responsible consumption. It also reaffirms our dedication to fostering the values of giving and social responsibility, particularly during the Holy Month of Ramadan.Our partnership with the Community Development Authority has been instrumental in amplifying the impact of this initiative and ensuring it reaches key target groups, including orphans and minors.”

Launched at the beginning of Ramadan, the 'Gift It Forward' initiative drew over 200 volunteers who helped pack and distribute gift packages to workers and families throughout the entire month.

We accept Guest Posts


DubaiCityGuide.com is owned and managed by Cyber Gear



  All fields are mandatory
Your Name
Email
City
Country
Your Comments
 Max 250 characters - Word Count :
Image Verification
Change Image
     
 
email print
 

Sponsored By : PressReleaseNetwork.com           Sponsored Opportunities
       
       
   
       

Hotels hotels Check out Hotels in Dubai
Shopping shopping A complete Mall & Store Guide
Dining dining Eating out at the coolest spots
Sightseeing sightseeing Things to see & do
DCG Recommends dcg recommends Best of the best in Entertainment
News Alerts
News Alerts
Stay ahead with dubai news
dcg mobile
dcg Mobile
With you wherever you go
rss feed
RSS Feeds
Get the latest
dubai blog
Dubai Blog
Your space, your voice
sitemap
Sitemap
DCG at a glance