Dubai Holding, a globally diversified investment company with investments in 31 countries, and the Community Development Authority in Dubai (CDA), jointly hosted a special exhibition dedicated to distributing gifts to orphans and underprivileged minors ahead of Eid Al Fitr.The two-day exhibition, held at the Authority's Al Mizhar Majlis, was part of the joint Ramadan initiative 'Gift It Forward' by Dubai Holding and the Community Development Authority. The event, overseen by employees from the CDA and supported by volunteers from the ‘Dubai Volunteering Programme’, offered a diverse selection of Eid supplies, gifts, stationery, and accessories to beneficiaries registered with the Authority.The initiative not only addressed practical needs but also created an atmosphere of happiness and social unity among all those involved. Around 1,400 beneficiaries, including orphans, minors, and their families, benefited from the event. Organised as part of the #RamadanInDubai campaign that waslaunched under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Media Council (DMC), the‘Gift It Forward’ initiative stands out for its innovative approach of repurposing thousands of new products and goods and transforming them into distinctive and meaningful gifts. The initiative reflects Dubai Holding's commitment to social responsibility and highlights the importance of mindful consumption while consistently embracing principles of generosity. Throughout Ramadan, the ‘Gift It Forward’ initiative involved repurposing thousands of new products and goods, which were then distributed as special gifts to over 8,000 workers and 1,400 low-income individuals with the assistance of the Community Development Authority.The initiative demonstrates Dubai Holding’s commitment to giving back to the community and its proactive efforts in adopting sustainable practices that positively impact both society and the environment. HarizAl-Murr bin Hariz, CEO of the Development and Social Development Sector at the Community Development Authority, said that partnering with Dubai Holding to launch the 'Gift It Forward' initiative highlights the importance of corporate social responsibility in endorsing sustainable development initiatives. It also demonstrates the importance of joint community efforts in fostering a culture of unity and compassion, while enhancing the welfare of the most vulnerable groups in society. “Distributing gifts to orphans and minors conveys a message of unity and inclusivity, reaffirming that Eid celebrations are incomplete without them. By bringing joy to them, we reinforce our collective bond. We wholeheartedly support such thoughtful community initiatives that foster community integration and empowerment, strengthen the fabric of our society and bind us all together,” Bin Hariz said. Huda Buhumaid, Chief Impact Officer at Dubai Holding, said,“The ‘Gift It Forward’ initiative aligns with Dubai Holding’s sustainability strategy and our commitment to encouraging responsible consumption. It also reaffirms our dedication to fostering the values of giving and social responsibility, particularly during the Holy Month of Ramadan.Our partnership with the Community Development Authority has been instrumental in amplifying the impact of this initiative and ensuring it reaches key target groups, including orphans and minors.” Launched at the beginning of Ramadan, the 'Gift It Forward' initiative drew over 200 volunteers who helped pack and distribute gift packages to workers and families throughout the entire month.