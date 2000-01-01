One B Tower Launched As Part Of One Billion Meals Endowment Campaign #Dubai - Dubai City Guide
One B Tower Launched As Part Of One Billion Meals Endowment Campaign
(1 June 2024)

  

Wasl has announced the successful launch of the luxurious One B Tower, where phase 1 and 2 units have sold out within two days of launch. Units at the luxurious development went on sale on the 29th and 30th of May and received an outstanding response from buyers. Wasl released Phase 3 to meet the increasing demand.

The 48-storey One B Tower is home to one, two, three, four and five-bedroom apartments, as well as duplexes, and a penthouse. It boasts a striking design â€“ including a podium with an elevated ceiling and towering column structures. The tower also has state-of-the-art training equipment, gym areas and yoga spaces, a podium-level swimming pool, enticing retail spaces and a vibrant kids’ playroom.

Plans for the luxurious tower were initially revealed in March this year to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and is set to be part of the "One Billion Meals Endowment" campaign.

