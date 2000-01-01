Dubai Islamic Bank has signed a cooperation agreement with the Knowledge Fund Establishment to support the ’Dubai Schools’ project with a pledge amounting to AED11 million. The move seeks to help realise the goals of the Dubai Social Agenda 33 and Dubai Islamic Bank’s Corporate Social Responsibility strategy, which is focused on supporting various national initiatives and programmes to serve the community. The signing of the agreement is also in line with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to strengthen public-private sector partnerships. Additionally, it reflects the directives of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, to invest in education and nurture future generations distinguished in all fields. The agreement was signed at the headquarters of Dubai Islamic Bank in the presence of His Excellency Abdulla Mohammed Al Awar, CEO of the Knowledge Fund Establishment; Obaid Khalifa Al Shamsi, Chief Operating Officer at Dubai Islamic Bank, and a number of officials from both entities. His Excellency Abdulla Mohammed Al Awar highlighted the Knowledge Fund Establishment’s commitment to enhancing partnerships with various institutions and private sector entities in Dubai, in line with the emirate’s broader vision and strategy to strengthen the education sector and foster its growth. The Establishment is keen on encouraging both government and private sector entities to invest in nurturing future generations through supporting long-term educational initiatives, he said. “The agreement we have signed with Dubai Islamic Bank will contribute to enhancing the position of the ’Dubai Schools’ project as a world-class academic institution that offers high-quality education to its students,” he said. Obaid Khalifa Al Shamsi said: “We are delighted to support the ’Dubai Schools’ project and contribute to its goals of enhancing the skills, knowledge and capabilities of students. By equipping them with the appropriate tools, we help them keep pace with our thriving economic journey. Empowering them with knowledge enriches their lives and enables them to explore new global horizons and opportunities.” Al Shamsi added: “We are committed to supporting various educational, cultural, and qualitative initiatives and programmes that aim to enhance the well-being of society. Through our partnerships with the government sector, we aim to bolster our social contributions, ensuring that support reaches all members of the community.” As part of the ’Dubai Schools’ project, schools are established by the Dubai government and operated by a private sector institution. Through implementing the highest international standards, the project ensures that both Emirati students and students of diverse nationalities receive high-quality education at an affordable cost. This aligns with Dubai’s vision of delivering outstanding education and establishing advanced schools in line with global benchmarks. HH Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed announced the ‘Dubai Schools’ project in March 2021. Two schools were launched in September 2021 in the Mirdif and Al Barsha areas. In 2022, the third school was opened in the Nad Al Sheba area. Currently, the number of enrolled students in the schools exceeds 2,500. The Dubai government aims to increase the capacity to accommodate up to 15,000 students by the academic year 2032/2033 through expanding the project.