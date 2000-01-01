His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, met with senior officials of Emirates Airline and Group at the Union House in Dubai. The meeting was held in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, and H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group. During the meeting, His Highness commended the organisation’s achievements that have strengthened its position as a leading global airline and an outstanding model for excellence in the international aviation industry. His Highness Sheikh Mohammed praised Emirates for its record results in recent years, highlighting the airline’s key role in consolidating Dubai's status as a global business hub and a leading destination for investment and tourism. He also commended the airline for its pivotal role in realising the objectives of the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33, leveraging its significant capabilities in the air transport industry to expand Dubai's economic networks, thereby contributing to the goal of doubling the emirate's foreign trade volume by 2033. His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid was briefed by H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed on Emirates’ future plans and key initiatives, which include expanding their aircraft fleet, upgrading existing aircraft, enhancing capabilities in hospitality, cargo, and ground handling, leveraging advanced technologies to support operations, expanding training and employee development programmes, and advancing sustainability initiatives within the Group. His Highness was then briefed by Sir Tim Clark, President of Emirates Airline, on the Group's recent achievements, which include setting new records in profits and revenues. These accomplishments were driven by the global expansion of operations to meet strong customer demand for the airline's high-quality products and services. The Group's 2023-24 results featured record-breaking performance, a testament to the forward-thinking vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and the impactful policies of the Dubai Government, which facilitated these accomplishments. Expressing confidence in Emirates’ ongoing commitment to driving Dubai's economic growth, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed highlighted the airline’s ability to set new benchmarks in quality within the global aviation and travel sectors. He also underscored its efforts to enhance technical capabilities and improve workforce efficiency, thereby strengthening its competitiveness among the world's leading airlines. At the end of the meeting, His Highness posed for a commemorative photo with the senior officials of Emirates Airline and Group, extending his best wishes for their success in their responsibilities and endeavours to achieve excellence.