Her Highness Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture), met with His Excellency Jun Imanishi, Consul General of Japan in Dubai and the Northern Emirates. During the meeting, Her Highness Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed highlighted the deep cultural ties between the UAE and Japan and the two countries’ shared vision for the future of the cultural sector. She emphasised the significant role of fruitful cooperation in enhancing the growth of the cultural and creative industries of both countries. The two sides discussed key innovative artistic and cultural projects and initiatives globally and explored new partnerships between the UAE and Japan in the cultural and creative industries. The conversation also touched onnew avenues to enhance bilateral relations, support cultural exchange programmes, and share best practices and expertise to advance talents, creative energies, and national competencies, contributing to the achievement of sustainable creative goals. During the meeting, the prominent cultural and creative achievements of both countries were highlighted, along with the key factors and strengths contributing to Dubai’s global ranking as the top destination for attracting foreign direct investment projects in the cultural and creative industries. Her Highness praised Japan’s pioneering cultural initiatives and the strength of its creative sector, which has created an exceptional model for enhancing the role of culture and arts in empowering society and ensuring a sustainable future for its people. Japan has masterfully leveraged its creative industries to highlight its rich culture and share its unique story with the world. Through a blend of tradition and forward-thinking innovation, Japan has built cultural bridges that introduce the world to the beauty of its history, traditions, and way of life; this strategic cultural exchange has elevated Japan's status and fostered deep appreciation among nations worldwide. The meeting was attended by Mansour Lootah, CEO of the Support Operations Sector at Dubai Culture; Muna Al Gurg, CEO of the Culture and Heritage Sector at Dubai Culture; Dr Saeed Mubarak bin Kharbash, CEO of the Arts and Literature Sector at Dubai Culture; and Toshihide Yasaka, Chief of the Political and Cultural Section, Consulate General of Japan.