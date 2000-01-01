Dubai Corporation for Consumer Protection and Fair Trade (DCCPFT), a part of Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), has organised a series of awareness workshops as part of the Safe Tourism Awareness Programme. During H1 2024, 832 employees across 26 prominent Dubai’s hotels and touristic destinations participated in these workshops, with more scheduled for the remainder of the year. Organised in collaboration with Dubai Tourist Police Department at the General Department of Criminal Investigation (CID), Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services, Dubai Municipality and the Directorate General of Civil Defence Dubai, these workshops are designed to enhance Dubai’s status as one the world’s safest citicies. The workshops aim to familiarise hospitality staff with DET’s services, teach optimal utilisation of these services, and inform them about communication channels dedicated for various tourism services in Dubai. They also educate employees about consumer rights and duties, ensuring guests and visitors understand how to contact the Consumer Protection Department. This includes displaying the consumer protection number in a visible location, as well as the contact details for submitting complaints. These efforts enhance guest confidence in the transparency of these establishments, further solidifying Dubai's position as the best city to visit, live and work in. Additionally, the workshops present case studies highlighting services provided by relevant entities, such as Dubai Police smart services, the Lost and Found service, and key hotlines for consumers (999 for emergencies and 901 for non-emergencies and general inquiries). These efforts underscore the importance of cooperation between the public and private sectors to create a safe tourism environment. Ahmad Ali Moussa, Director of the Consumer Protection Department at DCCPFT, said: “Recognising Dubai's position as a leading global destination, with its increasing international visitation and the efforts to encourage domestic tourism, we continue to organise awareness workshops for the hospitality sector to meet the growing demand. These workshops ensure residents and visitors receive the best experiences and services, aligning with our wise leadership’s ambitious vision and the goals of the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33, to further consolidate Dubai’s position as a leading global city for business and leisure. We value our partnership with entities like Dubai Tourist Police Department, which help ensure the highest levels of security, safety and comfort for Dubai’s visitors.” Brigadier Khalfan Obaid Al Jallaf, Director of Dubai Tourist Police, at the General Department of Criminal Investigation (CID), added: “We value our participation in the Safe Tourism Awareness Programme by Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET). As our strategic partner, DET has been instrumental in promoting Dubai Police services and enhancing security awareness among hospitality employees, ensuring the best possible experience for the city’s visitors. This collaborative initiative has resulted in a series of successful workshops. We aim to raise awareness across over 100 hotels and among 2,000 employees by the end of the year.”