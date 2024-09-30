Under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Media Council, the Dubai Press Club (DPC) announced that it is set to organise the fourth edition of Dubai PodFest, the region’s leading event dedicated to podcasting, on 30th September 2024. This edition of the event, being held at the Dubai World Trade Centre in Za’abeel Hall 5, will coincide with International Podcast Day, a global celebration of the power and widespread influence of podcasts. Dubai PodFest 2024 will bring together a number of prominent podcasters, audio content creators, leading organisations in the industry and Emirati and Arab media professionals to discuss the future of podcasting in the Arab world. The event is the first of its kind in the region that aims to cultivate a deep understanding of the future requirements for enhancing the visibility and reach of exceptional content creators, and to propel the podcast industry forward in light of its significant global growth. Mahfoudha Abdullah, Manager of Dubai PodFest, said: “We are excited to host the Dubai PodFest for the fourth consecutive year. Dubai PodFest has quickly become central to the future of podcasting and the needs of audio content creators in the region. This further underscores Dubai's pivotal role as a leading hub for future digital trends and a key player in the development of media and Arabic content. Dubai has emerged as an important hub in the global podcasting industry, which is experiencing remarkable growth, valued at billions of dollars. She added: “DPC’s strategy focuses on developing new media industries, with a strong emphasis on digital visual and audio content. Dubai PodFest is one of several initiatives we have launched, which reflects this focus. The existence and sustainability of podcasts rely heavily on robust capabilities and strong digital infrastructure. The Club is committed to providing all the necessary facilities and support to develop this industry in the Arab world and enhance its competitiveness globally." Abdullah also emphasised DPC’s commitment to launching reports and studies that provide comprehensive facts and statistics on the podcasting industry. “Such studies and reports are critical to get a better understanding of emerging opportunities and challenges in the Arab podcasting market,” she noted. As the largest annual gathering of podcasters and audio content creators in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, Dubai PodFest 2024 further reinforces the city’s position as a key regional media hub and a focal point for digital media development. The event also reflects Dubai’s emergence as a global hub for the latest digital trends.